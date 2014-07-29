8 Best Jeans for Women
Curvy Skinny Ankle Zip Jeans in Garden Blue Wash
First, select the fit of the waist and thighs based on your body type (either “Modern” or “Curvy”), and then choose from three inseams based on your height. Talk about perfect fit!
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Featured August 2014
The Limited 678 Zip Pocket Legging Jeans
Think of these blush jeans as the perfect way to transition from summer into fall. Like white denim, the color pairs nicely with neutrals and pastels, yet won’t look too stark against autumn tones.
To buy: $80, thelimited.com.
NYDJ Isabella Trouser in Dark Enzyme
For a long and lean look, the inky indigo wash and pocket-less design of this pair provide a visual slimming effect. Inside, a hidden tummy panel holds you in.
To buy: $114, zappos.com.
Gap 1969 Curvy Skinny Black Jeans
Great for shapely women, this smart cut solves the age-old issue of the waistband gap and, in solid black, can easily be dressed up with heels. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $70, gap.com.
Jen7 Skinny Brushed Sateen Jeans
Hate jeans that creep down to leave you rather, um, exposed? Rest assured, these 10-inch-rise jeans in a forgiving, trendy color provide full coverage at the waist.
To buy: $175, saks.com.
American Eagle Outfitters Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jean
The backbone of weekend dressing, these lightly distressed jeans incorporate a slightly faded rinse for a casual vibe. Top them now with a white eyelet tunic, then, in the fall, cuff them and wear with ankle boots and a cozy knit. Available in three other shades and in four inseam lengths.
To buy: $50, ae.com.
MiH Petite Casablanca Flare Jeans
The secret weapon of petite gals, these ’70s-inspired flares help elongate legs. And no fear: Everything from the rise and the inseam to the width of the flares is specially designed to suit smaller frames.
To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.
Uniqlo Women Ultra Stretch Jeans
Meet your casual-Friday staple. The rich gray denim pairs beautifully with jewel tones, while the slim silhouette works with heels and flats alike. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $40, uniqlo.com.