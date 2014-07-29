8 Best Jeans for Women

By Allison Chesky
Updated September 11, 2014
loft.com
These stylish, figure-flattering pairs are age-appropriate without veering anywhere near Mom-jeans territory.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Curvy Skinny Ankle Zip Jeans in Garden Blue Wash

loft.com

First, select the fit of the waist and thighs based on your body type (either “Modern” or “Curvy”), and then choose from three inseams based on your height. Talk about perfect fit!

To buy: $69.50, loft.com.

Featured August 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

The Limited 678 Zip Pocket Legging Jeans

thelimited.com

Think of these blush jeans as the perfect way to transition from summer into fall. Like white denim, the color pairs nicely with neutrals and pastels, yet won’t look too stark against autumn tones.

To buy: $80, thelimited.com.

3 of 8

NYDJ Isabella Trouser in Dark Enzyme

zappos.com

For a long and lean look, the inky indigo wash and pocket-less design of this pair provide a visual slimming effect. Inside, a hidden tummy panel holds you in.

To buy: $114, zappos.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Gap 1969 Curvy Skinny Black Jeans

gap.com

Great for shapely women, this smart cut solves the age-old issue of the waistband gap and, in solid black, can easily be dressed up with heels. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $70, gap.com.

5 of 8

Jen7 Skinny Brushed Sateen Jeans

saks.com

Hate jeans that creep down to leave you rather, um, exposed? Rest assured, these 10-inch-rise jeans in a forgiving, trendy color provide full coverage at the waist.

To buy: $175, saks.com.

6 of 8

American Eagle Outfitters Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jean

ae.com

The backbone of weekend dressing, these lightly distressed jeans incorporate a slightly faded rinse for a casual vibe. Top them now with a white eyelet tunic, then, in the fall, cuff them and wear with ankle boots and a cozy knit. Available in three other shades and in four inseam lengths.

To buy: $50, ae.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

MiH Petite Casablanca Flare Jeans

anthropologie.com

The secret weapon of petite gals, these ’70s-inspired flares help elongate legs. And no fear: Everything from the rise and the inseam to the width of the flares is specially designed to suit smaller frames.

To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.

8 of 8

Uniqlo Women Ultra Stretch Jeans

uniqlo.com

Meet your casual-Friday staple. The rich gray denim pairs beautifully with jewel tones, while the slim silhouette works with heels and flats alike. Available in three other colors.

To buy: $40, uniqlo.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky