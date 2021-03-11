The 10 Best Cooling Pajamas for a Sweat-Free Night

There's no shortage of products designed to keep you cool while you sleep. You can find sheets, pillows, pillowcases, and comforters all created with special fabrics and features to promote air flow and wick away moisture. But there's one more thing to add to your bedroom if you're a hot sleeper: cooling pajamas.
Yes, cooling pajamas exist, and if you frequently wake up coated in a layer of sweat, it might be time to try out a pair. While they look like other stylish and comfy PJ sets, what sets them apart from the rest is their fabric. Made of materials like cotton, bamboo, silk, and linen, cooling pajamas feel breathable and soft to promote a good, sweat-free night of sleep. Some are even treated with sweat-wicking technology or are made from a brand's signature cooling fabric.
If you're wondering where to find the best cooling pajamas, there are quite a few brands to choose from. Some are available to shop at larger retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, while others come from sleepwear brands, including Lunya and Soma. More still are from general clothing labels like Cuyana, Quince, and Summersalt.
Depending on your budget and taste, you can choose from multiple styles, from oversized T-shirts made of antimicrobial cotton to matching silk sets. There are also cooling pajama pants and long-sleeve tops that are surprisingly breathable if you prefer to cover up. And while some come in complete sets, others are separates that you can mix and match.
Ahead, discover 10 of the best cooling pajamas you can order online today. Your best night's sleep is waiting.
Amazon has hundreds of cooling sleepwear sets to choose from, but this short-sleeved one from Latuza is one of the best-rated options you’ll find. More than 4,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and more than 1,500 left it a five-star review. It’s made of viscose (a material that comes from bamboo) and a bit of spandex, resulting in a lightweight set of PJs that hang loose. Many reviewers say the set keeps them from heating up while sleeping, including this shopper who wrote, “The material is buttery soft and keeps you cool at night.”
Though it may seem counterintuitive, long-sleeved PJ sets can be comfortable to sleep in year-round, even for people who run hot. Just take this set from Soma for example. It’s made of the brand’s signature Cool Nights fabric, which features lightweight rayon fibers that feel cool and won’t stick to your skin. This timeless style is just one of many pajamas Soma has to offer in its special cooling material.
This cute set from Summersalt is also made of fabric specially designed to keep you comfortable, day or night. It’s made of modal (a man-made biodegradable fiber that comes from beech trees). This gives the top and bottoms a smooth, silky texture. They’re also treated with Summersalt’s sweat-wicking technology called The Shield. “These are literally the best PJs!” one reviewer said.
Eberjey’s short PJ set has an undeniably classic look: The button-up top has a collar and front pocket all contrasted with white piping, and it comes with matching shorts. Both are made of a mid-weight jersey fabric for a soft feel that won’t trap in heat during the night, and they come in four solid colors. Amazon reviewers confirm that the material is soft and breathable.
Luxury sleepwear brands like Lunya and La Perla have washable silk pajama sets, but only Quince’s mulberry silk top and bottoms cost under $100. Not only are they more affordable than other silk options, but they’re also hypoallergenic and naturally thermoregulating to help your body maintain an ideal temperature. Shoppers call them “beautiful,” “soft,” and “luxurious,” but if you’re still not convinced, check out what one Real Simple writer thought after giving them a try.
Richer Poorer basically wrote the book on comfy loungewear, and its sleep tank and shorts live up to its reputation, according to reviewers. “I live in the South, and we've already had warm enough nights for me to wear this cute and oh-so soft sleep set,” one person wrote. To make your own set, you’ll have to buy the Night Knit Sleep Tank and Night Knit Sleep Shorts separately. The top has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable shoulder straps, and the bottoms have built-in brief underwear and an elastic waistband, so you don’t have to wear any extra layers. Both are made mostly of breathable rayon and just a bit of spandex.
You can find cooling rompers, pajama pants, tops, and sets at Lunya, including this oversized T-shirt. Made of cotton and polyester, the machine-washable top hangs loose and feels airy. It’s also antimicrobial, so you can wear it a few times without washing it. Pair the shirt with comfy undies or Lunya’s matching Cool High Rise Pants or Cool Shorts for a sweat-free night. “This shirt is what I always reach for at bedtime,” one self-proclaimed hot sleeper wrote.
The quality of Cuyana’s pieces is unmatched by most, and its cami and shorts are no exception. Both pieces are made of a pima-modal blend, and the material is grown, spun, and finished in Peru. Order a pair of sleep shorts and a cami to make your own matching set. You can expect a soft feel that’s durable enough to last wear after wear.
It’s no secret that linen is one of the most breathable fabrics around—there’s a reason everyone stocks up on linen sheets and pants for the summer. So why not buy a set of linen pajamas to keep you cool? This two-piece set is made of 100 percent linen and is pre-shrunk, so you can toss it in the washer and dryer without a second thought. Plus, the buttoned top and drawstring pants look tailored, which is sure to make you feel put together even if you’re simply lounging or going to bed.
The price tag on this set of silk pajamas is quite the splurge, but La Perla’s elevated loungewear is worth it if you’re looking for high-quality PJs that won’t cause you to overheat throughout the night. They’re made of pure silk satin for a luxuriously soft feel that's still lightweight. And to make the price a little more worth your while, you can pair the tank with a T-shirt or jacket to wear during the day or for a night out, too.