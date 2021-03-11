The 10 Best Cooling Pajamas for a Sweat-Free Night

Richer Poorer basically wrote the book on comfy loungewear, and its sleep tank and shorts live up to its reputation, according to reviewers. “I live in the South, and we've already had warm enough nights for me to wear this cute and oh-so soft sleep set,” one person wrote. To make your own set, you’ll have to buy the Night Knit Sleep Tank and Night Knit Sleep Shorts separately. The top has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable shoulder straps, and the bottoms have built-in brief underwear and an elastic waistband, so you don’t have to wear any extra layers. Both are made mostly of breathable rayon and just a bit of spandex.