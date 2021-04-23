7 Best Clothing Brands for Super Sensitive Skin

MATE’s so proud of its sustainable, natural fabric portfolio that it lists all its textile heroes right out in the open. The portfolio includes organic jersey, organic terry, Tencel, linen, organic thermal, and slub (woven thick yarn). The bulk of the ingredients used to create these fabrics are grown without pesticides and are then dyed using low-impact dyes in a Los Angeles facility. We love that MATE also embraces a “wrinkled” aesthetic instead of using chemicals to straighten its fabrics.

