10 Breathable Face Masks That Are Actually Comfortable to Wear

While you might already have a stash of reusable face masks at home, it’s clear that this is one wardrobe staple that will be getting plenty of use for the foreseeable future. So, it might be time to do a little research and invest in protective face coverings that are actually comfortable, whether you’re running errands or jogging on a busy street. Of course, wearing fabric over your mouth and nose is never going to feel particularly comfy (especially if you live in a warmer climate), but it’s an easy way to protect yourself and others, and there are plenty of great options to choose from.