How to Wear Bermuda Shorts
If You Have a Straight Figure
Say good-bye to skinny legs and hello to curves. Pair a pleated above-the-knee pair with pointy flats to get a cute flared-skirt effect.
To buy: Anne Klein polyester-blend shorts, $79, amazon.com. Pelle Moda canvas flats, $110, neimanmarcus.com.
If You Are Petite
Look for Bermudas with a slim, shorter silhouette, like those at top left, in order to keep you in proportion. It’s also a good idea to stay away from overwhelming prints and patterns. “My first choice for footwear would be heels or wedges to bring the illusion of length to the body,” says Alison Deyette, a stylist based in Los Angeles.
To buy: Magaschoni cotton-blend shorts, $198, 888-624-0494. Coach leather heels, $228, coach.com.
If You Have a Tummy
“Try a printed fabric with stretch to comfortably camouflage your midsection,” says Wendy Hirschberg Clurman, the vice president and fashion director of Jones New York. “Steer clear of high-waisted shorts, which make your tummy appear larger.” Divert attention from the middle with bright footwear—a pop of neon works wonders (check out the combination at top right).
To buy: Jones New York Signature cotton-blend shorts, $39, dillards.com. Jack Rogers leather sandals, $148, jackrogersusa.com.
If You Have Full Hips and Thighs
Make sure the shorts are roomy enough to fit your curves but don’t gap at the waistline and aren’t cut too wide at the bottom, says Deyette. The pair at the bottom has a textured yet stretchy fabric to hide bumps. Slip on nude wedges to further slim and elongate legs.
To buy: Simply Vera Vera Wang cotton shorts, $50, kohls.com for stores. Vince Camuto leather wedges, $118, vincecamuto.com.
Finish the Look: The Tote
How to complete a polished shorts look? With the right summer tote. The geometric-patterned bag at top will make you seem like a chic globe-trotter even if you never leave town.
To buy: Tommy Bahama bag, $98, tommybahama.com.
Prep Cool
The tote at center has interior pockets and thick straps that won’t dig into shoulders, upping the functionality quotient.
To buy: Straw Studios bag, $75, 877-812-1521.
Buevo Ombré
Bottom: The old-world market basket gets a modern dye job. Just add a baguette and fresh flowers.
To buy: Mar y Sol bag, $89, shopmarysol.com.