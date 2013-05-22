How to Wear Bermuda Shorts

Look for Bermudas with a slim, shorter silhouette, like those at top left, in order to keep you in proportion. It’s also a good idea to stay away from overwhelming prints and patterns. “My first choice for footwear would be heels or wedges to bring the illusion of length to the body,” says Alison Deyette, a stylist based in Los Angeles.



To buy: Magaschoni cotton-blend shorts, $198, 888-624-0494. Coach leather heels, $228, coach.com.





If You Have a Tummy

“Try a printed fabric with stretch to comfortably camouflage your midsection,” says Wendy Hirschberg Clurman, the vice president and fashion director of Jones New York. “Steer clear of high-waisted shorts, which make your tummy appear larger.” Divert attention from the middle with bright footwear—a pop of neon works wonders (check out the combination at top right).



To buy: Jones New York Signature cotton-blend shorts, $39, dillards.com. Jack Rogers leather sandals, $148, jackrogersusa.com.





If You Have Full Hips and Thighs

Make sure the shorts are roomy enough to fit your curves but don’t gap at the waistline and aren’t cut too wide at the bottom, says Deyette. The pair at the bottom has a textured yet stretchy fabric to hide bumps. Slip on nude wedges to further slim and elongate legs.



To buy: Simply Vera Vera Wang cotton shorts, $50, kohls.com for stores. Vince Camuto leather wedges, $118, vincecamuto.com.