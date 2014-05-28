11 Sunny, Beachy Fashion Picks
Loft Multicolored Straw Mini Pouch
Maintain order inside your crowded beach bag by keeping often-reached-for items in this cheery textured clutch. Come sundown, it acts as a purse.
To buy: $19.50 loft.com.
Featured June 2014
Soludos Classic Stripe Lace Up
These kicky espadrilles will take you from mainland sidewalks to hot sandy shores in an instant. A lightweight, packable shape makes them easy to squeeze into a tote. Available in three other color combinations.
To buy: $55, soludos.com.
Cuyana/ Real Simple Collection Striped Silk Scarf
Made of rich ivory silk adorned with a simple double stripe, this lightweight scarf can function just as well on the boardwalk as it does at the office. Available in two other color combinations.
To buy: $85, cuyana.com.
Old Navy Eyelet Tunic
When you want to cover up without overheating, slip on this airy cotton eyelet tunic for polished poolside lounging.
To buy: $20, oldnavy.com.
Sensi Studio Classic Toquilla Straw Panama Hat
The beloved Panama style gets a fresh update with the addition of a sweet pink grosgrain band. A nice brim provides ample sun protection. Also available in yellow/white.
To buy: $125, net-a-porter.com.
Theodora & Callum Havana Caftan
Even if you’re staying local, this sun-splashed floral caftan acts as your passport to a tropical locale. Not only does the glamorous design give you major style points, but its tissue-thin material drapes gracefully over curves.
To buy: $195, shopbop.com.
9Seed Tulum Dress
This gauzy maxi is a summer staple that works overtime. Try it with a belt and jean jacket for day or with strappy sandals and dangling earrings for night. Also available in white and black.
To buy: $114, boutiquetoyou.com.
Zara Flat Sandals With Metallic Straps
These golden sandals look like a million bucks, but at only $36, they will hardly leave a dent in your wallet. The minimal metallic styling goes with everything from dresses and skirts to shorts and swimsuits. Also available in silver.
To buy: $36, zara.com.
Shashi Sam Bracelet
This fun seed bracelet can be worn on its own or mixed in with a stack to give your warm-weather attire effortless charm. Available in four other color combinations.
To buy: $28, shashi.bigcartel.com.
Gap Sunkissed Stripe Shorts
Vibrant striped shorts inject a playful dose of color into your wardrobe, while coordinating nicely with tanks and tees in practically any shade of the rainbow. Also available in turquoise, as well as tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
By Boe Charleston Necklace
An opera-length gold chain with delicate charms elevates beach cover-ups to nighttime attire in one fell swoop. Also available in silver.
To buy: $60, byboe.com.
