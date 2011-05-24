Stylish Beach Clothes

By Julee A. Wilson
Updated August 29, 2014
Justin Hollar
Update your getaway wardrobe without dipping into the vacation fund with beach-ready clothing and accessories for $100 or less.
Old Navy Hat

With this airy woven straw fedora, looking cool is a breeze.

To buy: $15, oldnavy.com for stores.

Michael Stars Dress

Strategically placed vertical stripes and a drawstring waist make this cotton-blend cover-up especially forgiving.

To buy: $92, 877-782-7833.

Cocobelle bracelet

This lightweight coral bracelet looks like a wristful of beaded bangles.

To buy: $22.50, M Maison, 772-231-4300.

Eyebobs Sunglasses

Polarized aviators offer incognito glamour at a price that begs for attention.

To buy: $99, eyebobs.com.

Yochi earrings

So sea-worthy: dramatic gold-tone hoops with dangling shells.

To buy: $29, yochiny.com.

Calypso St. Barth for Target Tunic

Play island-hopping socialite in rich silk from the high-end Caribbean resort-wear line.

To buy: $37, target.com.

Alex and Ani Bracelets

Recycled-brass bangles expand or contract to fit.

To buy: $24 each, alexandani.com.

Gap Shorts

This slouchy, cuffed cotton-linen pair has an equally relaxed sash belt.

To buy: $40, gap.com.

C&C California Top

Since this hip-length cotton-modal tank has a drawstring hem, it also works untucked.

To buy: $64, candccalifornia.com.

Tommy Bahama Bikini Top

You’ll want the pretty striped straps of this triangle halter to peek out from under your cover-up.

To buy: $80, tommybahama.com.

Old Navy Sarong

This versatile swath of cotton works as a skirt, a dress—or even an impromptu beach blanket.

To buy: $17, oldnavy.com for stores.

United Colors of Benetton Bag

Nice and roomy, this straw carry-all fits a towel, a beach read, and more.

To buy: $48, 800-535-4491.

Two Sisters Earrings

Mother-of-pearl charms are preppy but not pert.

To buy: $45, shabbyapple.com.

Banana Republic Top

An ethnic embroidered silk tank flits nimbly from poolside to tableside.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find other tanks at bananarepublic.com.

Island Company Skirt

You can adjust the wraparound waist-band of this crisp cotton-poplin skirt to sit low or high.

To buy: $95, islandcompany.com.

The Andean Collection Bracelets

Handmade tagua nut bracelets are chunky, fun, and eco-friendly.

To buy: $26 each, theandeancollection.com.

Old Navy Sandals

Sleek faux-leather T-straps are more grown-up than throwaway flip-flops (but just as cheap).

To buy: $23, oldnavy.com.

Sonyarenée Earrings

Barely-there 14-karat-gold-filled hoops add just a little spark to low-key looks.

To buy: $78, sonyarenee.com.

J. Mclaughlin Tunic

Proof that this bold cotton style is trip-friendly? It comes with its own traveling pouch, so you can roll it up and hit the road.

To buy: $98, jmclaughlin.com.

Elizabeth Grace Pants

It’s not your beach fantasy without flowy white linen pants. A drawstring waist and full-length wide legs keep them flattering.

To buy: $58, 212-398-9050.

