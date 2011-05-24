Stylish Beach Clothes

Since this hip-length cotton-modal tank has a drawstring hem, it also works untucked.



To buy: $64, candccalifornia.com.

Tommy Bahama Bikini Top

You’ll want the pretty striped straps of this triangle halter to peek out from under your cover-up.



To buy: $80, tommybahama.com.

Old Navy Sarong

This versatile swath of cotton works as a skirt, a dress—or even an impromptu beach blanket.

To buy: $17, oldnavy.com for stores.

United Colors of Benetton Bag

Nice and roomy, this straw carry-all fits a towel, a beach read, and more.

To buy: $48, 800-535-4491.