Stylish Beach Clothes
Old Navy Hat
With this airy woven straw fedora, looking cool is a breeze.
To buy: $15, oldnavy.com for stores.
Michael Stars Dress
Strategically placed vertical stripes and a drawstring waist make this cotton-blend cover-up especially forgiving.
To buy: $92, 877-782-7833.
Cocobelle bracelet
This lightweight coral bracelet looks like a wristful of beaded bangles.
To buy: $22.50, M Maison, 772-231-4300.
Eyebobs Sunglasses
Polarized aviators offer incognito glamour at a price that begs for attention.
To buy: $99, eyebobs.com.
Yochi earrings
So sea-worthy: dramatic gold-tone hoops with dangling shells.
To buy: $29, yochiny.com.
Calypso St. Barth for Target Tunic
Play island-hopping socialite in rich silk from the high-end Caribbean resort-wear line.
To buy: $37, target.com.
Alex and Ani Bracelets
Recycled-brass bangles expand or contract to fit.
To buy: $24 each, alexandani.com.
Gap Shorts
This slouchy, cuffed cotton-linen pair has an equally relaxed sash belt.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
C&C California Top
Since this hip-length cotton-modal tank has a drawstring hem, it also works untucked.
To buy: $64, candccalifornia.com.
Tommy Bahama Bikini Top
You’ll want the pretty striped straps of this triangle halter to peek out from under your cover-up.
To buy: $80, tommybahama.com.
Old Navy Sarong
This versatile swath of cotton works as a skirt, a dress—or even an impromptu beach blanket.
To buy: $17, oldnavy.com for stores.
United Colors of Benetton Bag
Nice and roomy, this straw carry-all fits a towel, a beach read, and more.
To buy: $48, 800-535-4491.
Two Sisters Earrings
Mother-of-pearl charms are preppy but not pert.
To buy: $45, shabbyapple.com.
Banana Republic Top
An ethnic embroidered silk tank flits nimbly from poolside to tableside.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find other tanks at bananarepublic.com.
Island Company Skirt
You can adjust the wraparound waist-band of this crisp cotton-poplin skirt to sit low or high.
To buy: $95, islandcompany.com.
The Andean Collection Bracelets
Handmade tagua nut bracelets are chunky, fun, and eco-friendly.
To buy: $26 each, theandeancollection.com.
Old Navy Sandals
Sleek faux-leather T-straps are more grown-up than throwaway flip-flops (but just as cheap).
To buy: $23, oldnavy.com.
Sonyarenée Earrings
Barely-there 14-karat-gold-filled hoops add just a little spark to low-key looks.
To buy: $78, sonyarenee.com.
J. Mclaughlin Tunic
Proof that this bold cotton style is trip-friendly? It comes with its own traveling pouch, so you can roll it up and hit the road.
To buy: $98, jmclaughlin.com.
Elizabeth Grace Pants
It’s not your beach fantasy without flowy white linen pants. A drawstring waist and full-length wide legs keep them flattering.
To buy: $58, 212-398-9050.