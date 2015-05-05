Bathing Suits for 2015 You'll Actually Want to Wear
Natalie, 22
Modestly seductive, this little white number, with a removable halter strap and waist-whittling diagonal pintucks, has a slenderizing effect.
To buy: BabaJaan maillot, $370, babajaancollection.com. Kenneth Jay Lane bangles, $75 each, kennethjaylane.com. Cocobelle sandals, $143, shopbop.com. Chou Chou, 203-761-9999.
Emilia, 37
Struggle to find the just-right size? With a tie-front top, bra-like shoulder straps, and a bottom with adjustable sides, you'll get a customizable fit.
To buy: Eberjey top, $89, and bottom, $87: eberjey.com. Patricia Underwood hat, $675, Upper Class, 516-295-6348. Marc Fisher sandals, $130, nordstrom.com. Chan Luu wrap bracelets, $198, and $325: chanluu.com.
Bianca, 38 and Julie, 23
Bianca (far left) wears a sports-bra-supportive top and a tie-to-fit, hip-friendly bottom that handles curves swimmingly. Meanwhile, the mismatched bikini on Julie adds a boost to a narrow frame, thanks to the horizontally striped hipster and cut-out top.
On Bianca
To buy: Lands' End top, $55, and bottom: $35, landsend.com. Knockaround sunglasses, $20, knockaround.com. Lydell NYC hoops, $25, lydellnyc.com.
On Julie
To buy: Issa de' Mar reversible top, $84, and bottom, $70: issademar.com. Ále by Alessandra straw fedora, $70, villagehatshop.com. Lilly Pulitzer for Target sandals, $16, target.com. Steven Alan Optical sunglasses, $195, stevenalanoptical.com. Maya Brenner diamond necklace, $1,080, mayabrenner.com.
Jessica, 27
The generous cut, lined cups, and wide shoulder straps may have been designed for those with a baby on board, but the retro polka-dot print has a fashion-forward feel.
To buy: Destination Maternity swimsuit, $37, destinationmaternity.com. Marc Fisher sandals, $130, nordstrom.com for similar styles. Mar y Sol tote, $125, shopmarysol.com. Dakota Classic Specs sunglasses, $89, classicspecs.com.
Jamie, 38
Made like a bra (and sized the same way, too), this bust-enhancing top has supportive underwires, nonslip banding, and adjustable hook closures, so it will stay in place even if you opt to remove the halter strap.
On Jamie:
To buy: Shoshanna top, $143, and bottom, $83: shopbop.com. Mar y Sol tote, $135, shopmarysol.com. Marc Fisher sandals, $140, nordstrom.com. Knockaround sunglasses, $20, knockaround.com.
On Tatum
To buy: Shoshanna Baby-girl one-piece, $77, shoshanna.com. Ipanema sandals, $23, nordstrom.com.
Rhonda, 41
The vertical seaming down the front and the ruching along the sides work together to create a long, lean silhouette.
To buy: Melissa Odabash maillot, $216, odabash.com. Henri Bendel sunglasses, $145, henribendel.com.
Lorena, 39
Minimizing diagonal draping, foam-lined cups, and one strategically placed keyhole make this suit an MVP of figure flattery.
To buy: Kenneth Cole onepiece, $99, macys.com. Eyebobs by Iris Apfel sunglasses, $125, eyebobs.com. Maya Brenner gold bangles, $1,156 each, mayabrenner.com. Stylist's own jacket.