Made like a bra (and sized the same way, too), this bust-enhancing top has supportive underwires, nonslip banding, and adjustable hook closures, so it will stay in place even if you opt to remove the halter strap.



On Jamie:

To buy: Shoshanna top, $143, and bottom, $83: shopbop.com. Mar y Sol tote, $135, shopmarysol.com. Marc Fisher sandals, $140, nordstrom.com. Knockaround sunglasses, $20, knockaround.com.



On Tatum

To buy: Shoshanna Baby-girl one-piece, $77, shoshanna.com. Ipanema sandals, $23, nordstrom.com.