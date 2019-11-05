Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’ve started searching for a winter-ready gift to buy your loved ones, Nordstrom shoppers may have found what you’re looking for. After falling in love with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe themselves, hundreds of customers said the robe was so amazing they started buying it for all their friends and family as well.

Made from a super-soft microfiber material that doesn’t shrink or pill, the plush robe is the perfect item to have on hand for cozy nights in. Besides being incredibly comfortable, the robe is also machine-washable and features a tie belt and two belt loops so you can easily adjust it to fit you perfectly.

With details like that, it makes sense that over 750 Nordstrom shoppers have given the robe an impressive 4.5-star rating. “I actually bought this for a friend as I already have three of these robes. These are the most luxurious and comfortable robes. My absolute favorite robe of all time! Best feeling when I have it on,” raved one customer.

“This is my favorite robe ever,” said another. “It is incredibly soft and comfy. I love the way it fits, I love where the pockets are positioned and I love the color. I ordered a size 1 and I’m 5’7” but with a petite frame. It fits perfect. I love the cocoa and white color combination. It was a hard decision on the colors because so many are so cute. I would recommend this robe to anyone. I’m going to give them as gifts for the holidays this year. I plan to be pretty popular after that. Highly recommend.”

There are 10 sophisticated colors to choose from, and the luxe robe comes in four different sizes, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit. At $99 a robe, it’s definitely pricier than other options on the market, but with so many customers calling it “the best robe ever,” it is clearly well worth the price.