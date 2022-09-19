Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Fall-Perfect Cardigan So Much, It Keeps Selling Out

Autumn is just a few days away, which means the temperatures are dropping and the weather is getting more unpredictable—and getting dressed can seem challenging. That's why it's crucial to have transitional pieces that can be worn year-round in your closet. Nothing is more layering-friendly than a dependable cardigan that can seamlessly take you from lounging on the couch to running errands without missing a beat.

Our autumn wardrobes are incomplete without a go-to cardigan. The ideal cardigan is snug, buttery-soft, adaptable, and flattering for the unpredictable trans-seasonal weather. Nordstrom shoppers have found just that in Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan—which is finally back in stock after selling out multiple times.

nordstrom.com

To buy: $120; nordstrom.com.

The brand that brought us our editor's pick for the "Best Plush Robe" lives up to the hype with this freshly restocked seasonal staple. The "lite" version of the brand's CozyChic fabric offers a soft-to-the-touch feeling and is lightweight enough to wear year-round. "There is a reason Oprah puts these on her list of favorite things," one customer insisted.

The waffle-knit design features a classic, straight-cut silhouette that doesn't add bulk, and chic ribbing at the hem, sleeve cuffs, and patch pockets. Nordstrom shoppers appreciate how "soft and cozy" the cardigan is without sacrificing stylish flair—they're even buying it in multiple colors. Since it can be machine washed and dried, care is easy for the true-to-size cardigan. However, reviewers suggested laying the cardigan flat to dry to retain its length. It is available in sizes XS to XL and in neutral colors such as pearl, soft camel, and black.

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite cardigan is one of those fall staples that works for home as well as out in the real world, without looking too casual. According to another reviewer, the piece's versatility was evident when paired with "nice slacks and a [button-up], blue jeans and a tee," and was exceptionally comfortable for lounging around the house. The long sleeves and lightweight fabric make it perfect, even for sunny mornings and chillier evenings.

Your sweater weather wardrobe pieces should look "good with everything" as well as serve a functional purpose. With its "flattering" design and extreme usability, shoppers agree that the cardigan is "worth every penny" and then some.

There's a reason this coveted cardigan continues to sell out. Add texture and depth to a sleek outfit with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite long cardigan. You'll want to grab one before it sells out again.