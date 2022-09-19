Style Clothing Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Fall-Perfect Cardigan So Much, It Keeps Selling Out Get it while you can. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: nordstrom.com Autumn is just a few days away, which means the temperatures are dropping and the weather is getting more unpredictable—and getting dressed can seem challenging. That's why it's crucial to have transitional pieces that can be worn year-round in your closet. Nothing is more layering-friendly than a dependable cardigan that can seamlessly take you from lounging on the couch to running errands without missing a beat. Our autumn wardrobes are incomplete without a go-to cardigan. The ideal cardigan is snug, buttery-soft, adaptable, and flattering for the unpredictable trans-seasonal weather. Nordstrom shoppers have found just that in Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan—which is finally back in stock after selling out multiple times. nordstrom.com To buy: $120; nordstrom.com. The brand that brought us our editor's pick for the "Best Plush Robe" lives up to the hype with this freshly restocked seasonal staple. The "lite" version of the brand's CozyChic fabric offers a soft-to-the-touch feeling and is lightweight enough to wear year-round. "There is a reason Oprah puts these on her list of favorite things," one customer insisted. The waffle-knit design features a classic, straight-cut silhouette that doesn't add bulk, and chic ribbing at the hem, sleeve cuffs, and patch pockets. Nordstrom shoppers appreciate how "soft and cozy" the cardigan is without sacrificing stylish flair—they're even buying it in multiple colors. Since it can be machine washed and dried, care is easy for the true-to-size cardigan. However, reviewers suggested laying the cardigan flat to dry to retain its length. It is available in sizes XS to XL and in neutral colors such as pearl, soft camel, and black. Nordstrom.com To buy: $120; nordstrom.com. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite cardigan is one of those fall staples that works for home as well as out in the real world, without looking too casual. According to another reviewer, the piece's versatility was evident when paired with "nice slacks and a [button-up], blue jeans and a tee," and was exceptionally comfortable for lounging around the house. The long sleeves and lightweight fabric make it perfect, even for sunny mornings and chillier evenings. Your sweater weather wardrobe pieces should look "good with everything" as well as serve a functional purpose. With its "flattering" design and extreme usability, shoppers agree that the cardigan is "worth every penny" and then some. There's a reason this coveted cardigan continues to sell out. Add texture and depth to a sleek outfit with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite long cardigan. You'll want to grab one before it sells out again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit