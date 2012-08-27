Kids’ Back-to-School Finds
Lands’ End Boys’ Long Sleeve Chalk Ink T-shirt
With this tee, he can chalk in his own words on the bubble graphics. Machine washable.
To buy: $20, landsend.com.
Mini Boden Girls’ Fun Cardigan
What a hoot! This boldly illustrated cotton-blend sweater is a wise choice to liven up, well, just about anything. Also in duck egg/hedgehog.
To buy: $54, bodenusa.com.
Gap Kids Boys’ Shawl-Collar Toggle Cardigan
Here’s a more pulled-together replacement for his usual hoodie. Don’t worry, it will still work with his graphic tees.
To buy: $45, gap.com.
Ralph Lauren Girls’ Peplum Cardigan
The color has go-with-everything practicality, but this cotton sweater has that extra little flair that makes it special. In three other colors.
To buy: $49.50, ralphlauren.com.
Mini Boden Lined Chinos (Toddler)
Turn him on to the colored-pants trend with comfortable chinos that sport turned-up plaid cuffs. The waistband also adjusts as he grows. Also in sand and navy.
To buy: $44, nordstrom.com.
J.Crew Girls’ Moon-Dot Twill Skirt
With colorful leggings or a fun top, this twirly pull-on number hits the spot.
To buy: $58, jcrew.com.See all Daily Finds from this month