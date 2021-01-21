What Is Athflow? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About 2021's Comfiest Fashion Trend
I think I’ve found my sartorial soulmate.
With the start of a new year and mass vaccine distribution on the horizon, you're probably looking forward to going back out into the real world. I can't speak for everyone, but if there's one thing I don't miss about pre-pandemic times, it's having to wear "real clothes" every single day. Living in sweatshirts and pajamas has been the silver lining of 2020, so if you're not ready to return to wardrobe normalcy just yet (jeans, who?), we have some good news.
According to a Pinterest trend report, the dawn of 2021 doesn't herald the death of loungewear. Comfortable clothing is still expected to have a leading role in our wardrobes this year, as part of a transitional aesthetic dubbed "athflow."
What's athflow, you ask? Even if you're never heard of the term, you're probably familiar with the style. In fact, you've likely been living the athflow life for the past few months. It's the outfit you'd wear for a virtual Zoom, when you need to look professional but are determined to remain comfortable. We're talking boyfriend blazers, wraparound cardigans, fancy leggings, and oversized jumpsuits. A sartorial response to how intertwined our professional and personal spaces have become, it can go from a conference call to the couch without skipping a beat.
For your wearing pleasure, we've compiled a "back to the office" dress code with some of our favorite athflow selects. So when your boss asks why you're wearing sweats to your 12:00 meeting, you can say it's not apathy—it's ~athflow~.
1
Add some luxe to your loungewear with these stretch-metallic joggers that have a drawstring waist, always-welcome pockets, and cropped silhouette. The ultra-plush fabric has a shimmery sheen built in for a glamorous look you can dress up or down.
2
Wearing a bathrobe to work will probably raise some eyebrows (you’ve considered it, don’t lie), but this version is socially presentable while maintaining big hygge energy.
3
Once seen only in office settings, blazers have now become a versatile piece with menswear-inspired fits and elongated silhouettes. Complete with a roomy fit, classic pinstripe design, and hard-to-wrinkle recycled Italian wool, this Everlane find is sharp without being suffocating.
4
When athflow meets preppy, you get this academic-style boyfriend cardigan. For all you Potterheads out there, Torrid offers Harry Potter-themed cardigans—complete with an embroidered patch and the house colors—for each of the four houses so you can rock your wizard-school spirit with pride (Muggles are welcome to wear them, too).
5
Stretchy leggings become much more work-appropriate with a chic print. This pair could pass for a pair of work pants, thanks to its button-front and tartan design, but unlike most work pants, it’s comfy and elasticized.
6
Think of the oversized jumpsuit as a flowy maxi-dress with legs. The waist-cinching, leg-lengthening jumpsuit gets comfortable with a tomboy makeover in this chic, utilitarian style.