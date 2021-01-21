Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What Is Athflow? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About 2021's Comfiest Fashion Trend

With the start of a new year and mass vaccine distribution on the horizon, you're probably looking forward to going back out into the real world. I can't speak for everyone, but if there's one thing I don't miss about pre-pandemic times, it's having to wear "real clothes" every single day. Living in sweatshirts and pajamas has been the silver lining of 2020, so if you're not ready to return to wardrobe normalcy just yet (jeans, who?), we have some good news.

According to a Pinterest trend report, the dawn of 2021 doesn't herald the death of loungewear. Comfortable clothing is still expected to have a leading role in our wardrobes this year, as part of a transitional aesthetic dubbed "athflow."

What's athflow, you ask? Even if you're never heard of the term, you're probably familiar with the style. In fact, you've likely been living the athflow life for the past few months. It's the outfit you'd wear for a virtual Zoom, when you need to look professional but are determined to remain comfortable. We're talking boyfriend blazers, wraparound cardigans, fancy leggings, and oversized jumpsuits. A sartorial response to how intertwined our professional and personal spaces have become, it can go from a conference call to the couch without skipping a beat.

For your wearing pleasure, we've compiled a "back to the office" dress code with some of our favorite athflow selects. So when your boss asks why you're wearing sweats to your 12:00 meeting, you can say it's not apathy—it's ~athflow~.