This Adjustable Mask Is the Only One That Comfortably Fits My Small Face

Ever since wearing a face mask became the new normal, I’ve had a hard time finding a cloth option that doesn’t fall down when I move. Since a mask is only effective if it’s worn correctly—it should cover the entire mouth and nose—I started looking for a style that would stay put on my narrow face. While kids’ ones were too small, most adult masks were too wide. But then I discovered the Everyday Non Medical Masks from Athleta. A happy medium between adult and child sizes, the breathable masks have adjustable ear loops for a perfect fit.
Each $30 pack comes with five cloth masks—about $6 per mask—in a variety of different colors and patterns. (Though I’m now down to only two masks because my family members have stolen three from me—that’s how good they are.) I love that I can use the customizable ear loops to make the mask as loose or tight as I want and spread out the fabric to cover the entire lower half of my face. There’s also a wire sewn into the top edge, which allows me to mold the mask to the exact shape of my nose and cheeks.
With three layers of fabric—a lightweight polyester and spandex outer layer, plus two inner layers of cotton—the masks provide ample protection. And though the mask is multi-layered, it still feels super breathable—in fact, I honestly forget I’m wearing the mask most of the time.
I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with the functional features of this comfortable mask. Nearly 3,000 Athleta shoppers gave the pack a five-star rating, and that’s just since they launched a few months ago.
“The adjustable ear straps make it easy to get a custom fit,” one satisfied reviewer wrote. “My husband and I are both wearing them. I've washed [the masks] in a garment bag and hung to dry several times. They've retained their shape and color.”
Another added: “Love the adjustable straps! I have to wear a mask all day at work, these are both stylish and comfortable. I get so many compliments, and I have also purchased the masks for friends!”
If you’re struggling to find a cloth mask that stays put on your face but doesn’t feel too tight, consider Athleta’s customizable option. They are on backorder until the third week of August, but you can still place an order now and get yours when they’re back in stock. Trust me, they’ll be worth the wait.
To buy: $30; athleta.gap.com.