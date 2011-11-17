Art Deco Fashion Trends

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Bring Jazz Age flair to a holiday party with styles that boast ornate beading, architectural details, and flirty, flapper-esque cuts.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Evening Sequined Jersey Dress

Jens Mortensen

A sequined dress you can shimmy in, thanks to a stretch-jersey bottom half.

To buy: $170, bloomingdales.com for stores.

ShoptheLook.net Bag

Jens Mortensen

This beaded coin purse (big enough for cash, keys, and phone) comes with a Prohibition-era price.

To buy: $10, 347-704-0400.

Elizabeth and James Silk Top

Jens Mortensen

Your favorite pencil skirt is cocktail-ready with this smashing embroidered shell.

To buy: $325, nordstrom.com.

Badgley Mischka Silk Heels

Jens Mortensen

The rhinestone brooch lends heirloom elegance to the sexy peep-toe silhouette.

To buy: $112, isaay.com.

Talbots Silk-Dupioni Pants

Jens Mortensen

As versatile as black, silver cigarette pants step things up a bit.

To buy: $119, 800-825-2687.

White House Black Market Bangle

Jens Mortensen

Add razzle-dazzle to a white blouse with a resin, metal, and glass bangle.

To buy: $48, whbm.com.

