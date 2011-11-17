Art Deco Fashion Trends
Jens Mortensen
Bring Jazz Age flair to a holiday party with styles that boast ornate beading, architectural details, and flirty, flapper-esque cuts.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Evening Sequined Jersey Dress
Jens Mortensen
A sequined dress you can shimmy in, thanks to a stretch-jersey bottom half.
To buy: $170, bloomingdales.com for stores.
ShoptheLook.net Bag
Jens Mortensen
This beaded coin purse (big enough for cash, keys, and phone) comes with a Prohibition-era price.
To buy: $10, 347-704-0400.
Elizabeth and James Silk Top
Jens Mortensen
Your favorite pencil skirt is cocktail-ready with this smashing embroidered shell.
To buy: $325, nordstrom.com.
Badgley Mischka Silk Heels
Jens Mortensen
The rhinestone brooch lends heirloom elegance to the sexy peep-toe silhouette.
To buy: $112, isaay.com.
Talbots Silk-Dupioni Pants
Jens Mortensen
As versatile as black, silver cigarette pants step things up a bit.
To buy: $119, 800-825-2687.
White House Black Market Bangle
Jens Mortensen
Add razzle-dazzle to a white blouse with a resin, metal, and glass bangle.
To buy: $48, whbm.com.
