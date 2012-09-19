5 Animal-Inspired Clothing Picks

By Ingela Ratledge
Updated August 29, 2014
John Lawton
These trendy clothing and accessory options get a bit wild, thanks to their animal embellishments.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

UK Style by French Connection Chiffon Dress

John Lawton

From afar, the charcoal print looks almost painterly. But up close? It’s a horse, of course!

To buy: $68, sears.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Wimberly Inc Enamel Bracelets

John Lawton

For your paws: bold enamel cuffs embellished with ornate animal reliefs.

To buy: $44 each, wimberlyinc.com.

3 of 5

Alexis Bittar Necklace of Wood, Smoky Quartz, and Swarovski Crystals

John Lawton

Layered strands of beads play nice with a crystal panther—guaranteed to enliven any too-tame top.

To buy: $595, alexisbittar.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Tory Burch Wool Sweater

John Lawton

This sweater’s foxy sequined appliqué brings a sly twist to tweedy skirts or colorful corduroys.

To buy: $495, toryburch.com.

5 of 5

Eddera Suede Bag

John Lawton

A brass elephant makes this midsize clutch/shoulder bag unforgettable.

To buy: $275, eddera.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ingela Ratledge