5 Animal-Inspired Clothing Picks
John Lawton
These trendy clothing and accessory options get a bit wild, thanks to their animal embellishments.
UK Style by French Connection Chiffon Dress
John Lawton
From afar, the charcoal print looks almost painterly. But up close? It’s a horse, of course!
To buy: $68, sears.com.
Wimberly Inc Enamel Bracelets
John Lawton
For your paws: bold enamel cuffs embellished with ornate animal reliefs.
To buy: $44 each, wimberlyinc.com.
Alexis Bittar Necklace of Wood, Smoky Quartz, and Swarovski Crystals
John Lawton
Layered strands of beads play nice with a crystal panther—guaranteed to enliven any too-tame top.
To buy: $595, alexisbittar.com.
Tory Burch Wool Sweater
John Lawton
This sweater’s foxy sequined appliqué brings a sly twist to tweedy skirts or colorful corduroys.
To buy: $495, toryburch.com.
Eddera Suede Bag
John Lawton
A brass elephant makes this midsize clutch/shoulder bag unforgettable.
To buy: $275, eddera.com.