I Found the Most Comfortable T-Shirts Ever, and I Can't Stop Wearing Them

If there's one thing that's been on my mind for the past year, it's definitely comfort. By that, I mean comfort in all things, but most certainly my clothes. Being at my desk all day means that my outfits need to be breathable, relaxed, and just cozy at the end of the day. Like a lot of others, I stocked up on plenty of loungewear in the last 12 months, and that led me to discover my new favorite T-shirts.
I needed something that I could wear for everything from Zoom calls to walking my dog throughout the day, and while the Amazon Essentials Tech-Stretch T-Shirts are casual, they're by no means unprofessional-looking. While many people seem to think that T-shirts are an easy purchase, I'm particularly picky about fabrics, and the polyester-spandex blend of these space-dye tees is extremely breathable and doesn't cling to my body as I sit at my desk. The design is also moisture-wicking, so you'll stay dry if it's warm out.
I like to wear mine with a pair of loose-fitting sweatpants as I work, and if I'm stepping out, I'll reach for high-waisted leggings. And because I always give credit where credit is due, I have to honor how well these wash: After four laundry days, they look exactly the same, and there's no thinning or wear and tear on the fabric. The fit has also stayed the same, which I was concerned about since some T-shirts shrink in the dryer.
To buy: $19 for two; amazon.com.
A two-pack of T-shirts is just $19, and they're available in 15 different colors, so there's something for everyone. I prefer darker shades, so I grabbed the solid black and space dye burgundy pack.
Customers are quick to buy more after experiencing the comfort of their first pack. Which is no surprise, since the tees are a best-seller in their category on Amazon and have garnered over 7,500 five-star ratings."I bought a medium for a more fitted look," said one. "I will definitely be buying more colors and keeping my eye out for a long sleeve version! So comfy to wear every day."
You can get these comfortable and relaxed t-shirts for $19 on Amazon.