Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This Under-$30 Lightweight Cardigan That's Perfect for Any Season

You can buy one in 21 fun colors.

Published on September 19, 2022

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Some of the trickiest times of the year for outfit planning always happen during the shift from one season to another. The afternoon warmth means summer is here for a bit longer, but the crispness in the mornings and evenings suggests a need for light layers as fall approaches. So, if you're looking for a great transitional piece to wear now (and beyond), Amazon shoppers love this under-$30 lightweight cardigan.

Amazon Essentials is the retailer's in-house brand of go-to pieces you can wear all the time, and the lightweight open-front cardigan is just one example of a popular basic. The cardigan is made from 55 percent cotton, 25 percent modal (a type of synthetic fabric), and 20 percent polyester to create a soft feel, according to the brand.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
To buy: $28; amazon.com.

"The length is just right and it is a light, fall-like sweater that flatters and doesn't overwhelm my small frame," wrote a shopper who titled their five-star review: "Perfect!" Another reviewer, who was looking for a lightweight option to wear in Houston, said that the sweater is "flattering" and runs "true-to-size."

The cardigan is available in 21 bright and neutral colors, like light gray heather, oatmeal heather, and caramel, and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 6X. No matter the color you choose, you can expect the easy-to-wear sweater to have a tapered-yet-comfortable fit to allow for easy movement. Plus, the machine-washable cardigan is a bit longer and designed to hit below your hips, so you can easily style it with jeans, dress pants, or leggings.

"Very nice sweater—will go great in the office or with jeans," said a shopper, highlighting the sweater's versatility. They continued, "[I] have plans to pick up a couple more in other colors."

The season of transitional pieces is officially here, and you will feel well equipped for the next few weeks with an Amazon Essentials cardigan. Buy one in the color of your choice for just $28, but don't be surprised if you choose to add a few more to your everyday rotation.

