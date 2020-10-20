Allbirds Just Released Its First Clothing Line, and Everything Is Just as Sustainable (and Cozy) as Its Beloved Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Allbirds—known primarily for its eco-friendly, celebrity-loved sneakers—launched a line of cooling underwear earlier this year. The collection of men’s and women’s underwear and bralettes quickly sold out (though it’s been restocked since, thank goodness), and now the sustainability-focused, Certified B Corp is trying something else new: a clothing line.

The new clothes from Allbirds have the same modern minimalist look and simple design as the sneakers and Allbirds flats, with a continued focus on sustainability and high-quality materials. The new TrinoXO Tee is made from discarded crab shells, and the wool sweaters are made with superfine New Zealand merino wool.

The initial clothing launch includes four items. The T-shirt, dubbed a “perfect everyday tee,” is incredibly soft, with a flattering boxy shape and the slightest crop that makes it perfect for wearing with high-waisted pants. (The men’s Tee is a more classic relaxed fit, but both benefit from the odor-reducing material.) There’s also the Wool Jumper, which has a standard, straight fit, and the Wool Cardi, a cardigan that is a little more professional looking (and perfect for throwing on over a T-shirt for all those Zoom meetings). The final piece in the introductory collection is the Trino Puffer, which prioritizes natural materials in place of synthetic ones to offer warmth and weather protection without getting too heavy or stiff.

As far as sustainability goes, Allbirds’ commitment to using materials made from nature and transparency regarding its carbon footprint continues here. Allbirds released the carbon footprint of each item in the clothing line, and they’re all carbon neutral as a result of sustainable practices such as using natural materials and carbon credits. (Allbirds itself is a completely carbon-neutral business.)

To buy: Wool Jumper, $135; Allbirds.com

Each of the four items released October 20 are available for men and women, in sizes XS through XXXL for the Tee and sizes S to XXL for men and XS to XXL for women in the other items. The color options are mostly soft neutrals—think lots of blacks, whites, and greys, though there are brighter limited edition colors for the TrinoXO Tee. Prices range from $48 through $250 per item, with the Tee being the least expensive and the Puffer being the most.