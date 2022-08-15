Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress—and It Has Pockets

The best-seller is available in 36 colors and patterns, and it’s only $24.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
Photo: amazon.com

If there's one style in my closet that I wear repeatedly, it's a T-shirt dress. I can't get enough of them because I'm able to feel comfortable and confident while wearing a single garment, which is delightful when the temperatures reach their peak during the summer. If T-shirt dresses are part of your constant rotation too, it's likely that you're always looking for new options—and Amazon shoppers found this cute best-seller that has pockets.

The Alaster T-shirt dress is known for its 100 percent cotton design that makes it lightweight and breezy for the summer. But you can just as easily add a jean jacket and a cute pair of sneakers for a transitional outfit in the fall. With so many great features, the dress has clinched a top-selling spot on Amazon's best-seller list in the Women's Casual Dresses category thanks to its nearly 8,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews.

Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
amazon.com

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

"Great little T-shirt dress! The material is sturdy, opaque, and soft (even more so after one wash and dry cycle)," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I feel like this will go across seasons well with a sweater or jacket over for fall and spring," added another shopper.

To keep you comfy while you're wearing the dress, the brand added even more features beyond just the lightweight fabric and the aforementioned double pockets. The casual dress has a scooped neckline and dropped-shoulder sleeves for an even more relaxed look. Plus, the back of the dress has a triangular fold for added style. While you're choosing which one to order, keep in mind the T-shirt dress is available in 36 colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL.

"This dress is so soft and comfy, and best of all, it has pockets," shared a reviewer who noted that the dress "fits true-to-size." Another shopper called the dress "flattering," and added: "I just ordered four more!"

Why wear multiple pieces and layers when you can create a complete look just by wearing a dress? Add the Alaster T-shirt dress to your everyday rotation for just $24, and get ready to wear it for everything from work to errands, tailgates, and dinners with friends.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Elescat Tank T-Shirt Dress
This Breezy Dress 'Fits Like a Dream'—and It Doubles as a Swimsuit Cover-Up
blouse
This Cute Flutter Sleeve Blouse Is 'Comfortable' and 'Breathable,' According to Shoppers—and It Has 2,000 Five-Star Ratings
Huskary Maxi Dress
You're Never Going to Want to Take Off This Effortless Maxi Dress That Feels Like Pajamas
Romanstii Women Casual V-Neck T-Shirts
This Comfortable and Flattering Puff Sleeve Blouse Is as Soft as a T-Shirt, According to Shoppers
MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets
This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30
dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Dress for Any Occasion'—and It's Only $30
Amazon Transitional Wardrobe
Gear Up Your Wardrobe for Fall With the Transitional Fashion Staples Amazon Shoppers Love
cottagecore-summer-dress-LIESEL-DRESS_CERISE-PARIS-GINGHAM
13 Trendy Summer Sundresses That Will Fulfill Your Cottage-Core Dreams
KuaCua Exercise Dress
Shoppers Love This Now-$20 Exercise Dress So Much, They're Buying Multiples
Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit
Even Shoppers Who Bought This $33 Swimsuit 'on a Whim' Say It's Now Their Favorite
Miessial Striped Linen Midi Dress
This Flattering Smocked Midi Dress Is Ideal for Summer, According to Shoppers
Summer Dresses
These Versatile Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $14—but Only Until Tonight
Early prime day dress deals tout
Flattering Dresses Are Already on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day—Starting at Just $14
blouse
If Your Summer Wardrobe Needs Breezy Blouses, Don't Miss These Stylist-Approved Finds
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets
People Receive 'Compliments All Day Long' on This Comfy T-Shirt Dress That's Double Discounted Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt Dress Tie Waist Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
This Comfy T-Shirt Dress Has One Unique Detail That Makes It So Flattering, and It's on Sale