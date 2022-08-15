Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress—and It Has Pockets

If there's one style in my closet that I wear repeatedly, it's a T-shirt dress. I can't get enough of them because I'm able to feel comfortable and confident while wearing a single garment, which is delightful when the temperatures reach their peak during the summer. If T-shirt dresses are part of your constant rotation too, it's likely that you're always looking for new options—and Amazon shoppers found this cute best-seller that has pockets.

The Alaster T-shirt dress is known for its 100 percent cotton design that makes it lightweight and breezy for the summer. But you can just as easily add a jean jacket and a cute pair of sneakers for a transitional outfit in the fall. With so many great features, the dress has clinched a top-selling spot on Amazon's best-seller list in the Women's Casual Dresses category thanks to its nearly 8,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews.

amazon.com

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

"Great little T-shirt dress! The material is sturdy, opaque, and soft (even more so after one wash and dry cycle)," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I feel like this will go across seasons well with a sweater or jacket over for fall and spring," added another shopper.

To keep you comfy while you're wearing the dress, the brand added even more features beyond just the lightweight fabric and the aforementioned double pockets. The casual dress has a scooped neckline and dropped-shoulder sleeves for an even more relaxed look. Plus, the back of the dress has a triangular fold for added style. While you're choosing which one to order, keep in mind the T-shirt dress is available in 36 colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL.

"This dress is so soft and comfy, and best of all, it has pockets," shared a reviewer who noted that the dress "fits true-to-size." Another shopper called the dress "flattering," and added: "I just ordered four more!"

Why wear multiple pieces and layers when you can create a complete look just by wearing a dress? Add the Alaster T-shirt dress to your everyday rotation for just $24, and get ready to wear it for everything from work to errands, tailgates, and dinners with friends.