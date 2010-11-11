As casual as a crewneck, but in a peppy popcorn-knit cotton.



To buy: $89.50, 888-232-4535.





Esprit Turtleneck

Slim turtlenecks are back in style. Layer this viscose blend under sweaters, dresses, and jackets.



To buy: $69.50, esprit.com for stores.





Jack BB Dakota Skirt

On Monday, try this cotton-blend Jacquard skirt with a blazer and booties.



To buy: $65, dakotacollective.com.





Call It Spring Bag

A PVC messenger becomes less office-y with faux-shearling trim.



To buy: $45, jcp.com.





Wolford Tights

This brand is the Range Rover of hosiery—as close to indestructible as stockings can get.



To buy: $58, wolfordshop.com.