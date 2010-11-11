Casual, Affordable Winter Clothing
Aerie Sweater
As casual as a crewneck, but in a peppy popcorn-knit cotton.
To buy: $89.50, 888-232-4535.
Esprit Turtleneck
Slim turtlenecks are back in style. Layer this viscose blend under sweaters, dresses, and jackets.
To buy: $69.50, esprit.com for stores.
Jack BB Dakota Skirt
On Monday, try this cotton-blend Jacquard skirt with a blazer and booties.
To buy: $65, dakotacollective.com.
Call It Spring Bag
A PVC messenger becomes less office-y with faux-shearling trim.
To buy: $45, jcp.com.
Wolford Tights
This brand is the Range Rover of hosiery—as close to indestructible as stockings can get.
To buy: $58, wolfordshop.com.
Sweet Evie Earrings
Want to touch on the feather trend? Swoop up this fluttery, whisper-weight pair.
To buy: $41, sweetevie.com.
Eddie Bauer Scarf
Metallic thread gives a wool-blend muffler a little extra spark.
To buy: $50, 800-426-8020.
Loft Dress
Pull on this wool sweaterdress on sleepy mornings, when creating an “outfit” requires too much brainpower.
To buy: $89.50, loft.com.
Jessica Simpson Collection Belt
Big gold studs lend a country twang to a camel leather belt.
To buy: $38, 866-239-0643.
DKNY Tights
Guess what: Thick sweater tights are comfier than jeans.
To buy: $15, dillards.com for stores.
Daniel Espinosa Ring
This oversize leather-and–gold-plate style is the dress-down version of a cocktail ring.
To buy: $99.50, 781-784-3555.
Hat Attack Hat
This wool-and–faux-fur trapper is so cute and toasty warm, you may never want to take it off.
To buy: $70, hatattack.com.
Nautica Cardigan
A hefty wool-and-cotton knit makes this toggle-front sweater look twice as expensive.
To buy: $79.50, 866-376-4184.
Land's End Canvas Dress
Just because it’s a dress doesn’t mean it’s dressy. A relaxed long-sleeve polyester pick feels rustic when paired with rugged pieces.
To buy: $89.50, landsendcanvas.com.
Hive & Honey Bracelet
The beautiful Asian-inspired closure elevates this chain bracelet.
To buy: $28, piperlime.com.
L.L.Bean Belt
Add some down-home polish with a leather saddle belt.
To buy: $30, llbean.com.
Gap Scarf
Scrunch this wool infinity scarf around your neck for a dash of extra style (oh, and warmth, too).
To buy: $30, gap.com for stores.
Tulle Jacket
What do you get when you combine a fun retro shape with a cheery saffron shade? An instant (outfit) pick-me-up.
To buy: $81 (to get this discounted price, enter the code TULLE25 at checkout), tulle4us.com.
Nautica Turtleneck
Think of this thin long-sleeve cotton turtleneck as your cold-weather T-shirt.
To buy: $34.50, 866-376-4184.
Aéropostale Jeans
Finally—good skinny jeans that don’t cost an arm and a leg.
To buy: $23.50, aeropostale.com.
La Petite Princess Ring
This metal ring is sleek and futuristic, thanks to a simple slice of red.
To buy: $98, nolitajewelry.com.
Daisy Fuentes for Kohl's Turtleneck
With Fair Isle–patterned sleeves in shades of gray, a snuggly ivory cotton-and-acrylic turtleneck gets that cool ski-lodge vibe.
To buy: $54, kohls.com.
The Limited Poncho
Ponchos aren’t exactly known for high glamour, but this wool-blend one is outdoorsy and chic all at once.
To buy: $80, thelimited.com.
Whats-In-Store.com Necklace
The newest approach to accessorizing is layering a chunky piece over knits.
To buy: $55, whats-in-store.com.
Banana Republic Corduroys
An easy way to dabble in winter white: skinny cords.
To buy: $79.50, 888-277-8953.
Imoshion Bag
The body of this bag is knitted like a sweater, but the faux-leather accents give it structure.
To buy: $80 (to get this discounted price, mention the code REAL10), 213-747-4840.
Harriet Grey Earrings
Laid-back days call for similarly low-key jewelry—like thin textured hoops.
To buy: $13, harrietgrey.com for stores.
Uniqlo Shirt
Under a patterned pullover, your weekday stretch-cotton oxford has tomboy charm.
To buy: $30, 917-237-8800.
American Eagle Outfitters Sweater
Bundle up in a soft (that is, not itchy) wool blend with a colorful, wintry motif.
To buy: $49.50, ae.com.
Calvin Klein Jean Pants
This cotton-and-polyester pair fits as snugly as leggings but has cuffs wide enough to slide over booties.
To buy: $69.50, macys.com for stores.
Fornash Bracelets
With wraparound bracelets, the more the merrier (see the three metal-and-leather cords here).
To buy: $30 each, fornash.com.
Forever 21 Ring
The gold-tone band is composed of pyramid stones and costs less than a latte. How awesome is that?
To buy: $3, forever21.com for stores.