Casual, Affordable Winter Clothing

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Justin Hollar
Stay warm in stylish cold-weather staples—sweaters, scarves, outerwear—for under $100.
Aerie Sweater

As casual as a crewneck, but in a peppy popcorn-knit cotton.

To buy: $89.50, 888-232-4535.

Esprit Turtleneck

Slim turtlenecks are back in style. Layer this viscose blend under sweaters, dresses, and jackets.

To buy: $69.50, esprit.com for stores.

Jack BB Dakota Skirt

On Monday, try this cotton-blend Jacquard skirt with a blazer and booties.

To buy: $65, dakotacollective.com.

Call It Spring Bag

A PVC messenger becomes less office-y with faux-shearling trim.

To buy: $45, jcp.com.

Wolford Tights

This brand is the Range Rover of hosiery—as close to indestructible as stockings can get.

To buy: $58, wolfordshop.com.

Sweet Evie Earrings

Want to touch on the feather trend? Swoop up this fluttery, whisper-weight pair.

To buy: $41, sweetevie.com.

Eddie Bauer Scarf

Metallic thread gives a wool-blend muffler a little extra spark.

To buy: $50, 800-426-8020.

Loft Dress

Pull on this wool sweaterdress on sleepy mornings, when creating an “outfit” requires too much brainpower.

To buy: $89.50, loft.com.

Jessica Simpson Collection Belt

Big gold studs lend a country twang to a camel leather belt.

To buy: $38, 866-239-0643.

DKNY Tights

Guess what: Thick sweater tights are comfier than jeans.

To buy: $15, dillards.com for stores.

Daniel Espinosa Ring

This oversize leather-and–gold-plate style is the dress-down version of a cocktail ring.

To buy: $99.50, 781-784-3555.

Hat Attack Hat

This wool-and–faux-fur trapper is so cute and toasty warm, you may never want to take it off.

To buy: $70, hatattack.com.

Nautica Cardigan

A hefty wool-and-cotton knit makes this toggle-front sweater look twice as expensive.

To buy: $79.50, 866-376-4184.

Land's End Canvas Dress

Just because it’s a dress doesn’t mean it’s dressy. A relaxed long-sleeve polyester pick feels rustic when paired with rugged pieces.

To buy: $89.50, landsendcanvas.com.

Hive & Honey Bracelet

The beautiful Asian-inspired closure elevates this chain bracelet.

To buy: $28, piperlime.com.

L.L.Bean Belt

Add some down-home polish with a leather saddle belt.

To buy: $30, llbean.com.

Gap Scarf

Scrunch this wool infinity scarf around your neck for a dash of extra style (oh, and warmth, too).

To buy: $30, gap.com for stores.

Tulle Jacket

What do you get when you combine a fun retro shape with a cheery saffron shade? An instant (outfit) pick-me-up.

To buy: $81 (to get this discounted price, enter the code TULLE25 at checkout), tulle4us.com.

Nautica Turtleneck

Think of this thin long-sleeve cotton turtleneck as your cold-weather T-shirt.

To buy: $34.50, 866-376-4184.

Aéropostale Jeans

Finally—good skinny jeans that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

To buy: $23.50, aeropostale.com.

La Petite Princess Ring

This metal ring is sleek and futuristic, thanks to a simple slice of red.

To buy: $98, nolitajewelry.com.

Daisy Fuentes for Kohl's Turtleneck

With Fair Isle–patterned sleeves in shades of gray, a snuggly ivory cotton-and-acrylic turtleneck gets that cool ski-lodge vibe.

To buy: $54, kohls.com.

The Limited Poncho

Ponchos aren’t exactly known for high glamour, but this wool-blend one is outdoorsy and chic all at once.

To buy: $80, thelimited.com.

Whats-In-Store.com Necklace

The newest approach to accessorizing is layering a chunky piece over knits.

To buy: $55, whats-in-store.com.

Banana Republic Corduroys

An easy way to dabble in winter white: skinny cords.

To buy: $79.50, 888-277-8953.

Imoshion Bag

The body of this bag is knitted like a sweater, but the faux-leather accents give it structure.

To buy: $80 (to get this discounted price, mention the code REAL10), 213-747-4840.

Harriet Grey Earrings

Laid-back days call for similarly low-key jewelry—like thin textured hoops.

To buy: $13, harrietgrey.com for stores.

Uniqlo Shirt

Under a patterned pullover, your weekday stretch-cotton oxford has tomboy charm.

To buy: $30, 917-237-8800.

American Eagle Outfitters Sweater

Bundle up in a soft (that is, not itchy) wool blend with a colorful, wintry motif.

To buy: $49.50, ae.com.

Calvin Klein Jean Pants

This cotton-and-polyester pair fits as snugly as leggings but has cuffs wide enough to slide over booties.

To buy: $69.50, macys.com for stores.

Fornash Bracelets

With wraparound bracelets, the more the merrier (see the three metal-and-leather cords here).

To buy: $30 each, fornash.com.

Forever 21 Ring

The gold-tone band is composed of pyramid stones and costs less than a latte. How awesome is that?

To buy: $3, forever21.com for stores.

By Yolanda Wikiel