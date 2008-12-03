6 Holiday Outfits
Strapless Cocktail Dress
Why wait for Santa to bring you all the good stuff? This jewel-tone dress with a sweetheart neckline and sultry back slit is equal parts naughty and nice. Make it unforgettable with peeptoe pumps and a chunky statement necklace.
Try:
• Maggy London Strapless Stretch Satin Sheath Dress, $158, nordstrom.com
A-Line Tunic and Fancy Leggings
A swingy satin tunic and special leggings―with buttons on them―are perfect for skimming over trouble spots and accentuating the positive. Pass the fruitcake!
Try:
• Eileen Fisher U-Neck Crepe Satin Tunic, $158, nordstrom.com
• Juicy Couture Women's Cropped Leggings with Crown Logo Button, $78, bloomingdales.com
Textured Jacket and Wide-leg Trousers
With a ¾-length sleeve and the slightest hint of metallic threading, a tweed jacket oozes French flair with a pair of classic wide-leg trousers.
Try:
• Aqua Women's 3/4 Sleeve Tweed Jacket with Bow, $98, bloomingdales.com
• Trina Turk Leesa Pant, $248, trinaturk.com
Animal Print Dress
A leopard print in a grown-up halter style is sexy and sophisticated; finish the fierceness with a pair of bold red pumps and you’re guaranteed to feel like the cat who got the canary.
Try:
• Banana Republic Animal-print Taffeta Dress, $175, bananarepublic.com
Sequined Dress
Sparkle all night long in a shimmery dress with a wearable rouched empire waist.
Try:
•Ann Taylor Sequin Crossover Georgette Dress, $289, anntaylor.com
Metallic Tank Top and Dark Jeans
Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of shimmer and a great pair of jeans: A silver halter camisole and ultra-feminine, slightly flared dark denim are a simple showstopper.
Try:
• J. Crew Metallic Vita Cami, $98, jcrew.com
• J Brand Women's "Love Story" Bell Bottom Jeans in Dark Vintage Wash, $178, bloomingdales.com