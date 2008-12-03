6 Holiday Outfits

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Maggy London
Get decked out and deck the halls! REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. style expert Sam Saboura offers these options.
Strapless Cocktail Dress

Maggy London

Why wait for Santa to bring you all the good stuff? This jewel-tone dress with a sweetheart neckline and sultry back slit is equal parts naughty and nice. Make it unforgettable with peeptoe pumps and a chunky statement necklace.

Try:

• Maggy London Strapless Stretch Satin Sheath Dress, $158, nordstrom.com  

A-Line Tunic and Fancy Leggings

Eileen Fisher

A swingy satin tunic and special leggings―with buttons on them―are perfect for skimming over trouble spots and accentuating the positive. Pass the fruitcake!

Try:

• Eileen Fisher U-Neck Crepe Satin Tunic, $158, nordstrom.com

• Juicy Couture Women's Cropped Leggings with Crown Logo Button, $78, bloomingdales.com

Textured Jacket and Wide-leg Trousers

Trina Turk

With a ¾-length sleeve and the slightest hint of metallic threading, a tweed jacket oozes French flair with a pair of classic wide-leg trousers.

Try:

• Aqua Women's 3/4 Sleeve Tweed Jacket with Bow, $98, bloomingdales.com

• Trina Turk Leesa Pant, $248, trinaturk.com

Animal Print Dress

Banana Republic

A leopard print in a grown-up halter style is sexy and sophisticated; finish the fierceness with a pair of bold red pumps and you’re guaranteed to feel like the cat who got the canary.

Try:

• Banana Republic Animal-print Taffeta Dress, $175, bananarepublic.com

Sequined Dress

Ann Taylor

Sparkle all night long in a shimmery dress with a wearable rouched empire waist.

Try:

•Ann Taylor Sequin Crossover Georgette Dress, $289, anntaylor.com

Metallic Tank Top and Dark Jeans

Jbrandjeans.com

Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of shimmer and a great pair of jeans: A silver halter camisole and ultra-feminine, slightly flared dark denim are a simple showstopper.

Try:

• J. Crew Metallic Vita Cami, $98, jcrew.com

• J Brand Women's "Love Story" Bell Bottom Jeans in Dark Vintage Wash, $178, bloomingdales.com

By Real Simple