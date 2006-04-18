How to Remove Crayon, Glue, and More Kid Stains
How to Remove Crayon Stains
Place the garment stain-side down on a stack of paper towels. Spray with WD-40 and let sit for five minutes. Flip garment over and spray again. Rinse well. Rub liquid dish soap into the stain. Rinse again. If any stain remains, apply a stick or spray stain remover and machine wash.
How to Remove Glue, Gum, and Stickers
Remove as much as possible with a dull knife or a spoon. (To make it easier to remove gum, first rub an ice cube over it to freeze it.) Apply a lubricant, like glycerin, to loosen any remaining residue, then scrape it off and rinse. Rub in liquid dish soap to remove any leftover stain. Machine wash.
How to Remove Paint
Wipe off any dried acrylic or water-based paint residue with a paper towel. Sponge on a solution of laundry detergent and warm water. Once the paint has softened, remove as much as possible with a dull knife or a spoon. Rinse and repeat until most of the stain has been removed. Machine wash.
How to Remove Red Clay Stains
Remove dried clay with a dull knife or a spoon (or go outside and give the garment a shake). Apply liquid dish soap to the stain and let it sit overnight. Machine wash. If any stain remains, apply a color-safe bleach directly on the fabric or flush with rubbing alcohol, then machine wash again.
How to Remove Tree Sap Stains
Remove as much as possible with a dull knife or a spoon. Rub in a lubricant, like glycerin, and let sit until the sap softens. Place the garment stain-side down on a stack of paper towels and tap to loosen the sap. Rinse. If any stain remains, apply a stick or spray stain remover and let sit for 15 minutes. Machine wash.
How to Remove Chalk Stains
Shake out or vacuum up any loose chalk particles. Place the garment stain-side down on a stack of paper towels and blot the back of the stain with a cloth dipped in rubbing alcohol. Rinse. Rub liquid dish soap into any leftover stain and let sit for several minutes. Machine wash.