Stain Removal for Clothing

Most Recent

Here's How Real Simple's Associate Editor Organizes Her Overflowing Closets

Here's How Real Simple's Associate Editor Organizes Her Overflowing Closets

The Marie Kondo purge doesn’t work for everyone, especially if you’re a clothes-collecting fashion enthusiast.
Read More
How Often Should You Wash Your Pajamas? Experts Weigh In

How Often Should You Wash Your Pajamas? Experts Weigh In

The answers were...divided.
Read More
It’s Time to Spring Clean Your Bra Drawer—Here’s How

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your Bra Drawer—Here’s How

Your bra drawer is crying out for attention.
Read More
Skip the Dry Cleaner—Here’s How to Clean Bulky, Hard-to-Wash Winter Coats at Home

Skip the Dry Cleaner—Here’s How to Clean Bulky, Hard-to-Wash Winter Coats at Home

You can safely clean your winter coats, gloves, and scarves at home—here’s how, with step-by-step tips from a fabric care expert.
Read More
How to Shop for Vintage Clothes (and Spot Knock-Offs) Like a Pro

How to Shop for Vintage Clothes (and Spot Knock-Offs) Like a Pro

A fashion expert shares everything she knows and loves about shopping vintage.
Read More
Amazon’s Best-Selling Laundry Bags Make Washing Bras So Much Easier

Amazon’s Best-Selling Laundry Bags Make Washing Bras So Much Easier

“These bags are truly a laundry game changer.”
Read More

More Stain Removal for Clothing

How to Clean and Care for Suede Boots

How to Clean and Care for Suede Boots

Maintaining this autumnal classic can be puzzling. Experts share how to keep suede boots looking as good as new.
Read More
5 Fail-Safe Ways to Extend the Life of Your Clothes

5 Fail-Safe Ways to Extend the Life of Your Clothes

Thanks to fast fashion, we’re buying more clothes than ever and keeping them for less time. A better, money-saving approach: Extend the life of your clothes and build a wardrobe that lasts.
Read More
The 5-Minute Fix That Repairs Broken Underwire Bras

The 5-Minute Fix That Repairs Broken Underwire Bras

Read More
7 Easy Ways to Remove Wrinkles From Clothes—Without an Iron

7 Easy Ways to Remove Wrinkles From Clothes—Without an Iron

Read More
The Best Natural Products for Do-It-Yourself Pest Control in Your Home and Garden

The Best Natural Products for Do-It-Yourself Pest Control in Your Home and Garden

Read More
You’re Storing Your Winter Clothes All Wrong—5 Mistakes to Avoid

You’re Storing Your Winter Clothes All Wrong—5 Mistakes to Avoid

Read More

The Best Mini Stain Removers to Tuck into Your Purse or Carry-On Bag

Red wine spills don't stand a chance.

All Stain Removal for Clothing

How to Keep Everything in Your Wardrobe Looking New, Longer

How to Keep Everything in Your Wardrobe Looking New, Longer

Read More
5 Things the French Know About Laundry (That You’re Probably Doing All Wrong)

5 Things the French Know About Laundry (That You’re Probably Doing All Wrong)

Read More
The One Surprising Essential You Should Bring on Vacation

The One Surprising Essential You Should Bring on Vacation

Read More
The $7 Item Everyone Should Keep in Their Desk at Work

The $7 Item Everyone Should Keep in Their Desk at Work

Read More
What the Heck Is a Sweater Stone—And Will It Really Save My Sweaters?

What the Heck Is a Sweater Stone—And Will It Really Save My Sweaters?

Read More
The One Mistake Europeans Think Americans Make With Their Laundry

The One Mistake Europeans Think Americans Make With Their Laundry

Read More
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Bras?

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Bras?

Read More
Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Stain Remover Is Less Than $3

Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Stain Remover Is Less Than $3

Read More
The One Mistake You’re Making With Your Sports Bra

The One Mistake You’re Making With Your Sports Bra

Read More
8 Fashion Mistakes You’re Probably Making

8 Fashion Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Read More
Winter Clothes Storage, Simplified

Winter Clothes Storage, Simplified

Read More
6 Annoying Winter Fashion Problems—Solved!

6 Annoying Winter Fashion Problems—Solved!

Read More
3 Easy Ways to Remove the Most Perplexing Stains

3 Easy Ways to Remove the Most Perplexing Stains

Read More
5 Simple Solutions for Your Laundry Troubles

5 Simple Solutions for Your Laundry Troubles

Read More
5 Easy Fixes for Annoying Clothing Mishaps

5 Easy Fixes for Annoying Clothing Mishaps

Read More
5 Alterations You Didn’t Know Your Tailor Could Do

5 Alterations You Didn’t Know Your Tailor Could Do

Read More
Smart Ways to Extend the Life of Your Swimsuit

Smart Ways to Extend the Life of Your Swimsuit

Read More
How Often You Really Need to Wash Every Type of Clothing (Including Bras)

How Often You Really Need to Wash Every Type of Clothing (Including Bras)

Read More
This is the Easiest Last-Minute Fix for Wrinkled Clothing

This is the Easiest Last-Minute Fix for Wrinkled Clothing

Read More
3 Things You Had No Idea You Could Machine Wash

3 Things You Had No Idea You Could Machine Wash

Read More
3 Simple Tricks to Get the Most Out of Your Clothes Dryer

3 Simple Tricks to Get the Most Out of Your Clothes Dryer

Read More
4 Easy Ways to Make Your Washer Last Longer

4 Easy Ways to Make Your Washer Last Longer

Read More
How to Fix 4 Common Laundry Mistakes (And 2 That Are Beyond Repair)

How to Fix 4 Common Laundry Mistakes (And 2 That Are Beyond Repair)

Read More
Your Pressing Laundry Questions, Answered

Your Pressing Laundry Questions, Answered

Read More
4 Clothing Care Skills Everyone Should Know

4 Clothing Care Skills Millennials Probably Don’t Know (But Need to Learn)

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com