6 Sewing How-Tos

Start with a single-threaded needle. Turn the garment inside out. Trim any loose threads. Refold the hem as shown, so that the raw edge of the fabric is completely encased within the fold. Press the edge of the fold with an iron to create a hard crease; pin in place. Starting about ½ inch before the torn stitches (working from right to left), use the slip stitch.



(A) Pull the needle through the inside of the hem fold (so the knot will be hidden in the fold).



(B) Bring the needle up and slip it into the main fabric of the garment so it picks up one or two threads; do not poke through to the right side of the fabric.



(C) Insert the needle about ¼ inch to the left through the crease of the hem fold.



(D) Bring the needle back up through the hem crease. Continue until you are ½ inch beyond the torn stitches.