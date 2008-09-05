How To: Fix Stretched Sweater Cuffs
Don’t give up on that sweater with the loose, stretched-out cuffs―just follow the simple tricks in this video to tighten the material, and you’ll be ready to put that pullover back into rotation in a snap.
What You Need
- wool or cotton sweater, hair dryer, boiled water, bowl
Follow These Steps
- Pour boiled water into a bowl
Using hot water will help shrink the cuff.
- Dampen the cuff
Dampen the loose cuffs of your wool or cotton sweater with some hot water and then re-shape the cuff as needed.
- Blow dry the cuff
Dry the areas with a hair dryer—both the hot water and the dryer’s heat will cause shrinkage.
Tip: Sometimes using a steam iron is enough to contract the fabric’s material.