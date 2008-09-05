How To: Fix Stretched Sweater Cuffs

Don’t give up on that sweater with the loose, stretched-out cuffs―just follow the simple tricks in this video to tighten the material, and you’ll be ready to put that pullover back into rotation in a snap.

By Real Simple
Updated September 26, 2016
What You Need

  • wool or cotton sweater, hair dryer, boiled water, bowl

Follow These Steps

  1. Pour boiled water into a bowl
    Using hot water will help shrink the cuff.
  2. Dampen the cuff
    Dampen the loose cuffs of your wool or cotton sweater with some hot water and then re-shape the cuff as needed.
  3. Blow dry the cuff
    Dry the areas with a hair dryer—both the hot water and the dryer’s heat will cause shrinkage.

    Tip: Sometimes using a steam iron is enough to contract the fabric’s material.
