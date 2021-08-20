This Fabric Shaver Is My Secret to Making Pilly Leggings Look Brand New, and It's on Sale for $11

The battery-powered gadget claimed to remove fluff and bobbles from clothing, bedding, and upholstery, so I figured it was worth a try. When it arrived two days later thanks to Amazon Prime, I immediately put it to work on my growing pile of lint-covered clothes. Within seconds, my most-worn pair of leggings went from looking completely lived-in to looking and feeling brand-new. I ran the shaver over a sweater next, and again, it restored the piece to its original soft material.