This Fabric Shaver Is My Secret to Making Pilly Leggings Look Brand New, and It's on Sale for $11
A few months ago, I noticed that many of my favorite sweaters and pairs of leggings were covered in pills. I started searching for a solution that wouldn't involve buying an entirely new collection of wardrobe staples, and that's when I came across the best-selling Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, which is currently on sale starting at just $11 on Amazon.
The battery-powered gadget claimed to remove fluff and bobbles from clothing, bedding, and upholstery, so I figured it was worth a try. When it arrived two days later thanks to Amazon Prime, I immediately put it to work on my growing pile of lint-covered clothes. Within seconds, my most-worn pair of leggings went from looking completely lived-in to looking and feeling brand-new. I ran the shaver over a sweater next, and again, it restored the piece to its original soft material.
Now that I have this fabric shaver in my life, I don't know how I ever lived without it. I've gotten into the habit of going through my wardrobe once a week and using the shaver on clothing with pills to prevent them from growing again. It even comes with a cover, so you can safely use it on more delicate fabrics.
To buy: $11 (was $17); amazon.com.
More than 38,500 Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with this genius device. "It's like I have a brand-new couch," one wrote. "Our sectional was looking rough after about just a year of use. Lots of pilling! This took care of it in no time. Also worked great on a couple [of] old sweatshirts. I'll probably make this a yearly or biannual process to keep our couch looking fresh."
A second reviewer said, "I really really love this fabric shaver! I use it on my clothes and my couch. My leggings tend to pill up after several washes, and this takes those pills off in seconds without tearing any holes in my clothes."
Trust me, this fabric shaver will make your sweaters, leggings, and even your bedspread or couch look like you just bought them. Grab the Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover at Amazon now while it's on sale starting at $11.
