These Are the Most Popular Cloth Face Masks on Amazon
Help prevent the spread of coronavirus by wearing a mask when out in public.
Even though so many different retailers are making cloth face masks, you may have noticed that a lot of options are on backorder or sold out. So if you still need a face mask to do your part in preventing the spread of coronavirus, we’ve got good news: Amazon has a many cloth masks and face coverings in stock, so you can easily add one to your next order.
While the retailer has many types of masks available to buy online, the CDC recommends covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face mask whenever you need to be around other people (like at the grocery store, for example). For the best protection, the CDC also advises wearing face masks that are made of multiple layers of tightly woven cotton.
If you’re looking for a great value, the most affordable option on Amazon is this pack of 50 cotton masks—each one comes out to just 62 cents. But other face coverings are sold individually, including one with a pretty floral design and another that has a pocket for a filter (which can add more protection). And be sure to keep a few different ones in your rotation so that you always have a clean option ready when you need to leave the house.
Shop the seven most popular face masks and coverings available on Amazon below while they’re still in stock.
Golden Green Reusable Face Cover
This set comes with three 100 percent cotton face masks. Shoppers say they run on the larger side—which is great if you’ve found that most other masks fit too snug—and they’re machine-washable, so you can easily throw them in with the rest of your laundry. “I have other reusable masks but I found it difficult to breathe when wearing them,” one customer wrote. “These masks were much roomier and more comfortable to wear.”
To buy: $16 for 3; amazon.com.
Universal 4521 Cloth Face Masks
Made with two layers of soft cotton, these face masks feature an adjustable nose bridge to help you get the best fit. Since the masks are 3-D (rather than a flat piece of fabric), it’ll help prevent gaps on the sides that might allow particles to escape. Plus, shoppers say this feature helps prevent their glasses from fogging up.
To buy: $30 (was $35) for 4; amazon.com.
WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks
These simple cotton masks come in packs of 50 so you never have to be without a clean mask. They’re made of three layers, but shoppers say the material still feels soft and stretchy so you get a comfortable fit. They’re also super affordable since they come out to just 62 cents each. “I have tried many styles of masks in recent weeks, and these are the best by far,” wrote one customer. “[They’re] very breathable, comfortable, and well-made.”
To buy: $31 for 50; amazon.com.
ililily Cotton Double Layer Patterned Face Cover
Most cloth face masks are only available in solid colors, but this one comes in a pretty floral pattern. It features two layers of cotton and a built-in filter inside that helps block particles, while the adjustable ear ties and expandable pleats ensure that you get a snug fit. “The tiny blue flowers make it look more feminine and not so medical. I absolutely loved it,” one shopper wrote.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
New Republic 2-Ply Cotton Face Masks
Made of soft cotton fabric, these New Republic face masks are a great no-frills option. Reviewers say the masks are well-made, comfortable, and a good value for how affordable they are. “They are soft and fit well and should be comfortable to wear all day long if necessary,” wrote one reviewer.
To buy: $12 for 3; amazon.com.
Auliné Collection Cotton Fabric Masks
If you’re looking for a face covering that offers more protection, opt for this one from Auliné Collection. You can easily insert a filter into the specially designed pocket to help filter out even more particles—just note that they’re sold separately.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Revman Adjustable Reusable Face Cover
Shoppers not only love the stylish look of these breathable cotton face masks (they look like denim!), but also the behind-the-ear tie closures. The ties allow you to easily customize the fit, which helps prevent any pain associated with elastic bands being too tight.
To buy: $14 for 3; amazon.com.