The sustainable footwear brand Cariuma just restocked its Green Canvas Oca Low Sneakers, a style that spurred thousands to sign up for the waitlist. It’s not uncommon for popular items to garner large waitlists when they go out of stock, but when just a single color of a comfy sneaker creates a waitlist of over 2,000 people, that’s pretty impressive, and it certainly piqued our interest. So what’s so special about this green lace-up shoe?

The bright color of the sneaker was inspired by the tropics of Brazil, where the brand was created. It has a durable canvas exterior, a supportive rubber sole, and features the brand’s signature memory foam and leather insole for comfort. With their casual look, you could pair the comfy shoes with just about any outfit.

Shoppers have given the shoes hundreds of five-star reviews, and most say they fit true to size and are truly comfortable to wear. “I think these are the best shoes that I have ever owned, and my feet agree,” one customer wrote. Others noted that they always get compliments when wearing the shoes.

Aside from the look and fit of the sneakers, another factor contributing to their popularity is the fact that they’re consciously made with high-quality, natural materials in ethical factories. For instance, the canvas is made with fair-trade cotton; the rubber sole is made with safely harvested raw material from hevea brasiliensis trees (which are unharmed in the process); and the leather comes from a supplier that follows strict local and international environmental standards. The shoes even come in recycled packaging, and the brand is committed to carbon-neutral shipping, meaning their shipping methods make no net release of carbon dioxide.

So they’re comfortable, cute, and sustainably made—what’s not to like? We wouldn’t be surprised if this style went out of stock again, so grab a pair of the green canvas shoes today, or choose one of the 10 other available colors, including black, rose, and gray.