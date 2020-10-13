Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Feels Like a ‘Second Skin’—and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

Now that Amazon Prime Day is finally here, we have just two days to shop for all of the discounted products we could dream of. While tons of categories are included in the sale (think everything from robot vacuums to anti-aging serums), one product you don’t want to miss out on is this incredibly soft and lightweight bralette that Amazon shoppers are calling the “most comfortable bra” they own.
Normally priced at $40, the Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette is currently marked down to $28 thanks to the sale. It’s made of an incredibly soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend that’s designed to be invisible under clothing (even your thinnest T-shirts!). And customers insist that it lives up to the hype. You might forget you’re wearing a bra in the first place—one person even said it feels like a “second skin.”
“This bra is a revelation,” wrote a shopper. “It’s lightweight and comfortable. It doesn’t poke, pull, or dig into your skin…The material truly disappears under clothes.” Another added that it’s “perfect to wear around the house while working from home during the quarantine.”
The comfy bra is packed with features that make it extra comfy and versatile, like removable pads, a subtle V-neck, and a pull-on style that eliminates the need to fumble with clasps. Plus, plenty of reviewers mention how much they love the adjustable straps since they can be worn either straight or criss-crossed in the back. All things considered, the Calvin Klein bralette is such a game changer that shoppers say it makes other bras seem “unappealing.”
“I’ve bought this bra in several colors now and thrown out all my others,” wrote another customer. “I’m sensitive to materials and tight things so this has made a substantial improvement in my daily undergarment life… I’ve tried bralettes in the past and they don’t offer enough support, but this one works.”
The bralette is on sale in select colors (including black and beige) and sizes S to XL, and the product page has a handy chart that makes it easy to choose one based on your bra size. Calvin Klein has a handful of other lightweight bralettes on sale too, like this scoop-neck option that offers more coverage and this versatile seamless one that shoppers call the perfect “everyday bra.” And don’t forget that you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the sale—but you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.
With an average 4.4-star rating across nearly 1,500 reviews, this comfy wireless bra is clearly a popular choice among Amazon shoppers. Be sure to grab one now while they’re still on sale for 30 percent off—a deal this good is bound to sell out quickly.