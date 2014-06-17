6 Blooming-Fresh Floral Beauty Products
Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm
Whether you use this balm on its own or layered on top of your favorite lipstick, the moisturizing mix of shea butter and jasmine flower wax ensures a smooth finish. Nine shades range from soft neutrals to brighter crimsons.
To buy: $7, burtsbees.com.
Featured June 2014
Klorane Shampoo With Chamomile
Egyptian-grown chamomile is the powerhouse ingredient in this floral wash. Known for its brightening effects, chamomile prevents blond and light brown strands from turning brassy. The gentle, sulfate-free formula, however, works well on all hair types and colors.
To buy: $19.50, klorane.com.
Om Aroma & Co. Toning Mist
Scented with rose, soothing lavender, or three other botanicals), these toning mists will help keep pores clear and skin soft. Spray liberally after washing your face or throughout the day to refresh your makeup—and mind.
To buy: $32, omaroma.com.
Weleda Skin Food
This little green tube can be found in many makeup artists’ kits for a good reason: It works. Use it to soften rough soles and elbows or dab on chapped lips. Don’t be afraid to apply a little to your face as well; pure ingredients like pansy extract and sunflower seed oil provide moisture without pore-clogging chemicals.
To buy: $19, usa.weleda.com.
L’Occitane Angelica Hydra Vital Gel
For those muggy mornings when even lotion feels like too much, try this cooling gel instead. Made from angelica (a flowering plant that can grow several feet in a matter of days, thanks to its ability to self-hydrate), it sinks right in and keeps skin supple for up to 24 hours.
To buy: $38, usa.loccitane.com.
Sisley Express Flower Gel Mask
For a fresh face, one needs ample sleep. For days when that’s not possible, reach for this mask. Packed with iris and lily extracts, the creamy gel formula spreads on easily, tamps down puffiness, and plumps up tired skin in three minutes. Apply, let it absorb, then wipe off excess; no rinsing is required. In fact, what’s left on your skin acts as a hydrating primer—that is, if you even need makeup afterward.
To buy: $136, sisley-paris.com.
