6 Blooming-Fresh Floral Beauty Products

For a fresh face, one needs ample sleep. For days when that’s not possible, reach for this mask. Packed with iris and lily extracts, the creamy gel formula spreads on easily, tamps down puffiness, and plumps up tired skin in three minutes. Apply, let it absorb, then wipe off excess; no rinsing is required. In fact, what’s left on your skin acts as a hydrating primer—that is, if you even need makeup afterward.



To buy: $136, sisley-paris.com.



