The Best Beauty Buys Under $25
Clear Scalp & Hair Intense Hydration Nourishing Shampoo
Infused with hydrating cactus extract, this sudsy wash leaves your scalp moisturized and your hair silky. Plus, the addictive scent lingers long after you shower.
To buy: $5, target.com.
Featured March 2015
Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Smoothing Light Weight Weather Proof Cream
Prone to frizz? Work this weightless cream into damp hair before styling to seal in shine and protect against weather-induced puffiness. The smooth results last for up to 72 hours.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
NYX Intense Butter Gloss
Load your lips with creamy color that doesn’t feel sticky. Whether you want a subtle nude, a pop of pink, or a moody plum, there is a pretty pick for every skin tone and occasion. The saturated formula glides on evenly and leaves lips with a soft—not overly shiny—sheen.
To buy: $6, nyxcosmetics.com.
Bioré Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
A medicine cabinet staple since the 90s, these adhesive strips have since been updated with charcoal powder for an even deeper clean. Apply for ten minutes, and then pull off to clear pores of dirt, oil, and pesky blackheads.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure
Everything about this polish makes at-home manicures easier: The wide, curved brush lays down even coats of color, the pigmented formula never clumps or streaks, and the all-inclusive ingredients make base and top coats unnecessary. It also dries quickly and lasts for up to 10 days. In 56 shades.
To buy: $8, ulta.com.
Maybelline Eye Studio Master Graphic Liquid Eyeliner
Sweep this marker-like liquid liner on lids for an eye opening effect. The angled applicator can be used flat side down for a bold line or on its tip for a precise flick at the corners.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
FLOWER D.B. Daily Brightening Undereye Cover Crème
With a cooling rollerball tip that gently depuffs and a light-reflective mineral formula that brightens shadows, this lightweight concealer is pretty much all your tired under eyes need. In four shades.
To buy: $9, walmart.com.
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Facial Oil
This glow-inducing blend of eight essential oils—including jojoba and lavender—sinks right into skin and leaves it soft, dewy, and not the least bit greasy.
To buy: $10, target.com.
