6 Little Beauty Treats for You

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
tocca.com
After a season of giving, why not give yourself a little something nice to start the New Year on the right foot?
Tocca Eau de Parfum Sampler

tocca.com

Seven pocket-friendly vials are filled with Tocca’s most popular scents. Get creative and layer a few at a time to create your own signature fragrance.

To buy: $18, tocca.com.

Featured January 2012

Jurlique Hand Cream Trio

sephora.com

Rich, soothing hand cream in a trio of scents—citrus, rose, and lavender—is packed in 1.4-ounce tubes, petite enough to easily fit in your glove compartment or purse, or on a nightstand.

To buy: $48, sephora.com.

Bobbi Brown Ultimate Party Collection

bobbibrowncosmetics.com

Tuck this palette into your bag or desk drawer and ramp up your makeup when you’re heading out on the town right after work. The collection of eight shadows (matte and light shimmer) and four lip glosses offers a range of evening-appropriate colors, so you can craft the perfect look.

To buy: $65, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

Truly Aesthetic Bath Affirmations

anthropologie.com

Who needs a spa when you can relax in your own tub? Try adding the contents of one of these ampoules to your next bath: Luxuriously fragrant sea salts will scent the air as you take a deliciously pampering soak.

To buy: $60, anthropologie.com.

Bite Luminous Crème Lipstick Set

Sephora.com

Experiment with new lip colors without having to commit to a large tube: Five long-lasting shades—from a soft plum to a pearly nude—come in mini form.

To buy: $25, sephora.com.

Alchimie Forever Heavenly Toes

alchimie-forever.com

After a long day, gently rub this lotion into achy-tense feet to help relieve pain. Use it with the included exfoliating file to keep heels flip-flop–weather smooth, even in the dead of winter.

To buy: $43, alchimie-forever.com.

