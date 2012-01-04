6 Little Beauty Treats for You
Tocca Eau de Parfum Sampler
Seven pocket-friendly vials are filled with Tocca’s most popular scents. Get creative and layer a few at a time to create your own signature fragrance.
To buy: $18, tocca.com.
Featured January 2012
Jurlique Hand Cream Trio
Rich, soothing hand cream in a trio of scents—citrus, rose, and lavender—is packed in 1.4-ounce tubes, petite enough to easily fit in your glove compartment or purse, or on a nightstand.
To buy: $48, sephora.com.
Bobbi Brown Ultimate Party Collection
Tuck this palette into your bag or desk drawer and ramp up your makeup when you’re heading out on the town right after work. The collection of eight shadows (matte and light shimmer) and four lip glosses offers a range of evening-appropriate colors, so you can craft the perfect look.
To buy: $65, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Truly Aesthetic Bath Affirmations
Who needs a spa when you can relax in your own tub? Try adding the contents of one of these ampoules to your next bath: Luxuriously fragrant sea salts will scent the air as you take a deliciously pampering soak.
To buy: $60, anthropologie.com.
Bite Luminous Crème Lipstick Set
Experiment with new lip colors without having to commit to a large tube: Five long-lasting shades—from a soft plum to a pearly nude—come in mini form.
To buy: $25, sephora.com.
Alchimie Forever Heavenly Toes
After a long day, gently rub this lotion into achy-tense feet to help relieve pain. Use it with the included exfoliating file to keep heels flip-flop–weather smooth, even in the dead of winter.
To buy: $43, alchimie-forever.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month