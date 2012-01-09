Five-Minute Beauty Tips
Orange Lips
Every bit as glamorous as red, but not nearly as serious, this punchy citrus shade has become summer’s ultimate pick. These lipsticks suit all complexions; for the highest impact, choose the shiniest finish. Balance the strong lip color with sophisticated eye makeup (loads of mascara and a neutral shadow) and a peachy blush.
For high shine: black|Up lipstick in RAL18, $22.50, blackupcosmetics.com.
For a creamy lipstick: Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Fruity Orange, $32, sephora.com. (Shown on model.)
For a matte look: L’OrÃ©al Paris Infallible Le Rouge in Coral Seduction, $4.50, amazon.com.
Pastel Eyes
Easter-egg shades are springing up all over, including on lids. Think the look will send you back to 1985? Fear not—today’s eye-shadow formulas are sheer, shimmery, and more wearable than the chalky pastels of the past. For a sophisticated effect, pick one that stands out against your hair color. These pairings pop nicely.
With blond hair, try pale green shadow (shown): Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow #34, $21, sephora.com.
With brown or black hair, try lavender: Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Lavender Field - Lavender Glitter 23, $12, sephora.com.
With red hair, try soft pink:Shiseido Makeup Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Pale Shell PK 214, $25, shiseido.com.
Tip: Make sure the look says “grown-up elegance,” not “tween queen,” by opting for subtle cheeks and lips. Shades that are close to your natural coloring are best.
Hot Pink Lips
Seen in endless permutations on the spring runways, this season’s trendiest shade is not only fun but easy, too. It requires no other makeup than mascara, it flatters all complexions, and you can pick the intensity that feels most “you.”
Shown: Sephora Rouge Cream Lipstick in Love Test II.
To buy: $12.50, sephora.com.
For a subtle look: Dab on a stain for a soft finish that lasts for hours.
To buy: Covergirl Outlast Lipstain in Everbloom Kiss, $8, target.com.
For a shiny lip: Sheer gloss gives you a bit of shimmery tint.
For bold color: Matte lipstick packs a dramatic punch of color.
To buy: Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in L’Exuberante, $35, chanel.com.
Skin Highlighters
To prolong a summer glow, select one of these complexion enhancers. Use a powder if your skin is normal to oily, a cream or a stick if it's dry. Apply highlighter to the elevated areas of the face only (the tops of cheekbones, the brow bones, and down the nose) to subtly catch the light. Overdose and you'll look glittery—or greasy.
For liquid radiance: Nars Illuminator, $30, narscosmetics.com.
For a shimmer stick: Vapour Halo Body Spotlight, $36, dermstore.com.
Cat Eyes (Declawed)
A hybrid of Audrey and Angelina, this buttoned-up seductive look is tamer than a liquid-liner swoop. (Products shown: Avon On the Edge Full Size Hook Up Liquid Eyeliner, $10, avon.com. Face Stockholm Blush-On in Sun Kissed, $20, facestockholm.com. Cover-Girl NatureLuxe Mousse Mascara, $10, amazon.com.)
Step 1: Using a fine-tipped powder or pencil black liner, sweep color along the base of your upper lash line. Extend it just past the outer corner of your eye and slightly upward.
Step 2: Keep the rest of the look subtle: a dusting of the same pink blush on cheeks and eyes and a few coats of mascara. You don’t even need lip color—your favorite balm will do.
.
Winter Makeup
Jack Frost may still be nipping at your nose, but these tricks will warm up your look.
On your eyes: A wash of sheer gold is brightening.
To buy: Shiseido Luminizing Satin Eye Color Trio, $33, sheiseido.com.
On your mouth: Dab a creamy orange color on lips with your finger.
To buy: YSL Rouge Pur Couture in Le Orange, $35, yslbeautyus.com.
On your face: Add a bit of bronze where the sun (remember that?) would: cheeks, nose, chin, forehead.
To buy: Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Bronzer, $13 at drugstores and drugstore.com.
Cherry Lip Color
Try a little: A sheer hydrating gloss is a step up for lip-balm addicts.
To buy: Laura Mercier Lip GlacÃ© in Plum Noir, $25, birchbox.com.
A little more (shown): Get a rich, slightly shiny pout with a cream lipstick.
To buy: Bobbi Brown Treatment Lip Shine in Berry, $23, 877-310-9222.
A lot: For lasting, dramatic color, fill in lips with a matte pencil.
To buy: Merle Norman Age Defying Lip Liner in Berries, $14, merlenorman.com for stores.
Colored Eyeliner
Still looking for that silver bullet that makes you appear well rested when you're not? As it turns out, a bold blue, green, or purple liner can do the trick, giving you just a touch of eye-brightening tint. Use the colored pencil to trace the inner third of your lash line, top and bottom. Line the rest with brown or black for balance, then brush on a neutral shadow.
To buy: CoverGirl Liqui-LineBlast Eye Liner, $7 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Gold Shadow, Rose Lips
This almost effortless look works on all skin tones. A sheer gold eye shadow brightens eyes; a tea rose stick enlivens lips.
Gold shadow: Sweep powder from the lash line to the crease.
Mascara: Skip liner and just apply a lengthening mascara.
To buy: CoverGirl LashBlast Length Mascara, $15, amazon.com.
Rose lipstick: Glide on a shade a bit brighter than your lips' natural tone.
To buy: Laura Mercier Sheer Lip Colour in Bare Lips, $25, sephora.com.
Warm Red Lip Color
No longer fussy in formulation or for night (or daring types) only, warm reds flatter any skin tone. Choose an intensity that suits you; the choices below work on all complexions.
For just a hint: Try Maybelline New York Shine Sensational lip gloss in Cherry Kiss, $6 at drugstores and amazon.com.
For more impact: Try NYX Butter Lip Balm in Red Velvet, $4, nyxcosmetics.com.
For a real red (shown): Try Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Creme Lip Colour in Gabrielle, $35, www.nordstrom.com.
Metallic Makeup
To try this dramatic, frosty look, pick a favorite precious metal and follow these steps, courtesy of makeup artist Bobbi Brown. For color options, try LancÃ´me Color Design Eye Shadow in Montage ($20, macys.com) with Bobbi Brown Metallic Long-Wear Cream Shadow in Goldstone ($26, bobbibrown.com).
Step 1: Sweep metallic shadow on the lids, staying below the brow bones.
Step 2: Lightly line the upper and lower rims with a black eye pencil, focusing on the outer corners.
Step 3: Dab a lighter metallic shadow on the inner corners. Finish with mascara on the top and bottom lashes.
Statement Eyes
Proving that some beauty trends truly do stand the test of time, everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Katy Perry has sported a cat-eye. Not only is the dramatic swipe of eyeliner flattering to all eye shapes but it is also simple to master, says Sarah Lucero, a celebrity makeup artist with Stila Cosmetics.
How-to: Lucero advises starting with a wash of a pale, neutral shadow, applied with a finger, across the entire lid (no matter your complexion) to brighten the eyes. Without it, a dark liner could make you look tired. Next, brush on a few coats of black mascara. Once dry, it forms a ledge that you can use as a guide. Last, grab a clean lip brush (for an extra-thick line), dip it in black gel liner (which doesn’t require as steady a hand as liquid liner does), and drag the brush along the base of the top lashes, flipping the line up a bit at a couple of lashes from the end. Balance with soft pink lipstick.
To buy: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, $25, bobbibrowncosmetics.com. Maybelline New York Volum’Express The Falsies Big Eyes Mascara, $8 at drugstores and amazon.com. Benefit Longwear Powder Shadow in Call My Buff, $20, ulta.com. Bobbi Brown Retractable Lip Brush, $28, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Monochromatic Eyes
The very thing that makes this look stunning also makes it easy to create: You’re sticking to variations of the same color. Any hue will do, but to avoid a clownish effect, apply more sparingly if the color contrasts sharply with your skin tone.
How-to: For the golden eyes shown here, Sarah Lucero, a celebrity makeup artist with Stila Cosmetics, used an eyeliner brush to trace just above and below the lashes several times with a light shade of loose gold shadow. Next, she brushed on a darker shade of gold on the upper lids only, starting from the edge of the lighter shadow and sweeping up to the brow bone. The light shade has a brightening effect, while the darker one adds depth. Last, she used a matching sparkly liquid liner to trace along the inner corners of the eyes only for “extra pop.” Complement this look with warm brown mascara, and ensure that the focus stays on the eyes by finishing with a barely-there nude lip gloss.
To buy: Clarins Be Long Mascara, $26, www.nordstrom.com. Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Loose Colour Concentrate in Flawed and Authentic, $14 each, occmakeup.com.
Smoky Eyes
The most in-your-face of all the eye trends, smoky eyes ignite your look and leave you needing little other makeup. But they’re not as intimidating to create as they appear. To begin, pick a color palette. There are no rules: It’s a matter of how adventurous you’re feeling.
How-to: Sarah Lucero, a celebrity makeup artist with Stila Cosmetics, started with two purple tones, brushing the darker over the lighter to build intensity from the lash line to just above the crease. “Don’t go too far up the lids—the color will bleed upward naturally,” she says. Next, using a pencil that’s slightly deeper than the shadow, draw a line just above the upper lashes to a bit past the outer eye, then do the same below the lower lashes. Follow with a black kohl liner on the inner rims of the lower lashes. A quick hit of shimmery powder in the centers of the upper lids, black mascara, and nude lip gloss and you’re, well, smokin’ hot.
To buy: Nars Duo Eye Shadow in Marie-Galante, $35, sephora.com. Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes Eyeliner in No. 3L and Sephora Collection Long Lasting Kohl Pencil in No. 03, $23 and $9, respectively: sephora.com. Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow in Cobalt, $32, stilacosmetics.com. CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Water Resistant Mascara, $7, amazon.com.
Retro Lashes
To complete this Twiggy-inspired look, start by curling your lashes. Next, apply three (!) coats of mascara to the top and bottom lashes. In between the last two coats, use tweezers to carefully clump together even sections of lashes.
For the best mascaras to try this look with, click here.
Lush Red Lips
Is there a star (Marilyn) or a siren (Taylor) who hasn’t painted her pout crimson? Start by sloughing off dry skin with a lip scrub and washcloth. Use a lip brush to sweep color from the center to the corners. Trace the edges with a matching liner to prevent feathering. Blot and repeat. “For a plumping effect, add gloss to the middle of your lower lip,” says Moani Lee, a lead makeup artist for Hourglass cosmetics.
To get the perfect crimson lips, click here.
Double-Lined Eyes
Finally, a makeup trend that offers a completely wearable way to flash a little color. Line the inner corner and the upper lash line with a dark eyeliner, then layer a bright or metallic shade above. (If you prefer a subtler wink of color, start the second stripe at mid-eye and continue to the outer edge.) Neutral lips ensure that your gaze remains the star of the show. The pairings below—of purples, black and silver, greens, and earth tones, respectively—flatter a range of eye colors and are delivered in one convenient dual-tipped liner. Choose liquid for the finest of lines or pencil if you prefer a smudgier look.
To buy: NYC New York Color Eyeliner Duet Pencil in Mockingbird, $2 at drugstores and amazon.com.
To buy: Vincent Longo Duo Eye Pencil in Lime/Forest, $26, vincentlongo.com.
To buy: Mally Beauty Evercolor Wearable Waterproof Eyeliner in Bronze/Espresso, $7 each, amazon.com.
Brown Lipsticks for All Skin Tones
More user-friendly than nude, these shades are subtle for day or sultry with a smoky eye for night. Nervous about looking washed-out? “Choose a brown that's one or two tints darker than your natural lip color—it will warm up your complexion,” says Bobbi Brown, the founder of the eponymous makeup line famous for its neutral hues. “Or simply opt for a sheer brown gloss, which allows your natural lip color to shine through.”
For Olive Skin
Try a caramel tone.
To buy: Lorac Alter Ego Cream Lipstick in Centerfold, $16, loraccosmetics.com.
For Fair Skin with Cool Undertones
Try a pinky beige.
To buy: Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Uber Beige, $27, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
For Fair Skin with Warm Undertones
Try a rosy brown.
To buy: Clinique Long Last Lipstick in Double Truffle, $15, clinique.com.
For Medium Skin
Try a brickish red.
To buy: MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Taupe, $16, maccosmetics.com.
For Light Brown Skin
Try a berry-tinged brown.
To buy: Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs in Untainted Spice, $5, drugstore.com.
For Dark Brown Skin
Try a chocolaty plum.
To buy: CoverGirl LipPerfection Lipcolor in Enamor 250, $8, amazon.com.