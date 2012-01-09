Five-Minute Beauty Tips

Easter-egg shades are springing up all over, including on lids. Think the look will send you back to 1985? Fear not—today’s eye-shadow formulas are sheer, shimmery, and more wearable than the chalky pastels of the past. For a sophisticated effect, pick one that stands out against your hair color. These pairings pop nicely.



With blond hair, try pale green shadow (shown): Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow #34, $21, sephora.com.

With brown or black hair, try lavender: Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Lavender Field - Lavender Glitter 23, $12, sephora.com.

With red hair, try soft pink:Shiseido Makeup Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Pale Shell PK 214, $25, shiseido.com.

Tip: Make sure the look says “grown-up elegance,” not “tween queen,” by opting for subtle cheeks and lips. Shades that are close to your natural coloring are best.