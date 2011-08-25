How Much of These Beauty Products Should You Apply?

Moisturizer With SPF

Serving size: A quarter (near right). This amount will cover your face, neck, and ears for the day. Pick a lotion with SPF 30, says Kenneth Howe, a dermatologist in New York City. And don’t coat your palms to apply—go straight from fingertips to face or you might wind up with a too-thin, under-protective layer.

Under-Eye Cream

Serving size: Half a pea for each eye. With your ring finger, dab on sparingly, working from the outer corner in. Overdo it and “the cream can migrate into the eyes, causing irritation and puffiness,” says Cerina Silvestro, an aesthetician at La Prairie at the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, Spa. And unless the jar says to, avoid applying to lids.