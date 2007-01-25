Crossing Your Legs Doesn’t Cause Varicose Veins (and 5 Other Beauty Myths Not to Believe)

This isn't completely true—it's actually more about squinting, says Doris Day, MD, clinical associate professor of dermatology at New York University Medical Center and author of Forget the Facelift ($12; amazon.com). Creases around the eyes are more prevalent in women with thin, fair skin. If your mother has crow’s feet and you share her skin tone, you could be at increased risk of developing them, too. But the real culprits are usually sun exposure and repeated squinting, according to Dr. Day.



What to Do About It

Wear sunscreen and sunglasses every day to protect your skin from UV damage. "If you find yourself squinting often while you’re inside, you might need glasses, or a different prescription, to reduce the strain on the skin around your eyes," says Whitney Bowe, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. “You should also use a moisturizing eye cream that contains antioxidants to keep the area hydrated and prevent damage from free radicals triggered by the environment."

A good eye cream for day: Caudalie VineActiv Energizing and Smoothing Eye Cream ($39; us.caudalie.com). At night, apply an eye cream with retinol or peptides, which can strengthen and repair skin. Try Roc Retinol Correxion Eye Cream ($25; ulta.com). If you still develop these fine lines—and they bother you—talk to your dermatologist about whether Botox or Dysport injections could soften their appearance.