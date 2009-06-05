Beauty That Gives Back
To Help Protect Waterways From Pollution…
The Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion is made with fair-trade organic Argan oil, an effective moisturizer and antioxidant. The limited-edition lotion comes in generously sized bottles in four different designs: One created by singer Erykah Badu, one by surfer Kelly Slater, one by actor Adrian Grenier, and one by students of New York City’s Parsons The New School for Design. All the net proceeds go to the Waterkeeper Alliance.
To buy: $55 for 16.9 ounces, kiehls.com.
To Fight Child Abuse…
The Eufora Hope Pure Essential Oil Candle is made of 100 percent organic wax (so it burns clean) and, when lit, it emits a relaxing mix of ylang ylang, lavender, rosemary, and citrus. A portion of the proceeds of each candle goes to Childhelp, an organization dedicated to aiding victims of child abuse and neglect.
To buy: $26, eufora.net for stores.
To Support the End of Child Abandonment Worldwide…
ForeverLily eau de parfum was inspired by (and named for) the creator’s daughter, whom she adopted unexpectedly from China. The fragrance is a spicy cocktail of clove, lychee, lemon, fig, and cedarwood. Ten percent of the earnings from ForeverLily are donated to the Golden Phoenix Foundation, a group dedicated to ending child abandonment in China and across the globe.
To buy: $125, goodtruebeautifulinc.com.
To Donate to Breast Cancer Research…
Boscia Rose Blotting Linens remove skin’s shiny spots without disturbing makeup, and they’re infused with the subtle scent of rose. Ten percent of proceeds from sales goes to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation to support efforts to find the causes of and cure for breast cancer.
To buy: $10, bosciaskincare.com.
To Give to Disadvantaged Women in Morocco…
The Kahina-Giving Beauty line of face care products contains all-natural skin-nourishing ingredients, including organic argan oil, honey, papaya, and shea butter. The company donates 25 percent of the profits of every product to women in Morocco who help source and process the ingredients. What’s more, the line uses recyclable glass packaging and offers a 15 percent discount on product refills when you reuse the bottles.
To buy: $32 to $72, kahina-givingbeauty.com.
To Help Keep Oceans Clean…
The Pacifica Malibu Lemon Blossom Body Butter combines the sweet scent of lemon blossoms with shea butter, mango butter, and safflower oil for potent hydration. The fragrance is reminiscent of salty sea air and the flowers that grow along California beaches. Five percent of the proceeds are donated to the Ocean Liberation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning up near-shore pollution along the Pacific Coast.
To buy: $18, pacificaperfume.com.
To Support Women’s Empowerment…
Peacekeeper Cause-Metics Perfect As Is Organic Rosebud Lip Balm is a sheer-pink tinted balm that adds a blush of color to lips. A portion of the profits from the balm, which is made with 75 percent organic ingredients, go to the Women’s Self Worth Foundation, a group that provides grants to organizations that work toward the empowerment and advancement of women.
To buy: $7, iamapeacekeeper.com.
See all Daily Finds