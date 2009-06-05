Beauty That Gives Back

The Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion is made with fair-trade organic Argan oil, an effective moisturizer and antioxidant. The limited-edition lotion comes in generously sized bottles in four different designs: One created by singer Erykah Badu, one by surfer Kelly Slater, one by actor Adrian Grenier, and one by students of New York City’s Parsons The New School for Design. All the net proceeds go to the Waterkeeper Alliance.



To buy: $55 for 16.9 ounces, kiehls.com.