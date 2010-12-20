Beauty Editors’ Favorite Products
Favorite Hand Cream
“I love any of the Lollia hand creams! They smell lovely, look beautiful, and aren’t greasy. It’s nice to get a slightly fancier version of something you use every day,” says Didi Gluck, Real Simple’s beauty and health director.
To buy: $24, anthropologie.com.
Favorite Lip Balm
Gluck also loves Kiehls’ lip balm. “It is another example of an elevated version of what you use and need daily this time of year. So rich and delightful on skin, it will literally heal chapped lips overnight.”
To buy: $7, kiehls.com.
Favorite Perfume
Beauty and Health Senior Editor Lisa Whitmore wears Fresh Sugar eau de parfum. “I love the caramel-y sweet scent. It has a little citrus to it, too, so it’s light and fresh, not cloying or overpowering. Plus, you can layer the body cream under it to help the scent last even longer.”
To buy: $75 for 3.4 oz, sephora.com.
Favorite Makeup Bag
“I love this Stephanie Johnson Katie Folding Clutch makeup bag, in the luxe purple-and-gold print. It’s roomy with two clear zippered pockets inside—so you can actually see what’s in your makeup bag!” says Whitmore.
To buy: $40, stephaniejohnson.com.
Favorite Makeup Kit
“Makeup kits are a great way to experiment with new shades without buying a lot of individual eye-shadow cases. Tarte’s Jewelry Box kit has the best range of everyday neutrals, as well as vibrant purples and greens,” says Beauty Assistant Alexandra Gonzalez.
To buy: $52, sephora.com.
Favorite Brushes
Gonzalez also thinks the Brush With Genius set from Bare Escentuals is one of the most innovative on the market. “This is such a brilliant idea for small bathroom countertops. Easy for traveling and every day, it includes everything from the blush to liner brushes.”
To buy: $39, bareescentuals.com.
