26 Beauty Breakthroughs You Need to Know About Now

For women who wake to a headful of frizz daily, "keratin treatments have been a lifesaver," says Los Angeles celebrity stylist Marcus Francis. How they work: A keratin (protein) solution is applied to the hair, then sealed into strands with a flatiron. The result: hair that's shinier and smoother, easier to blow-dry, and far less vulnerable to humidity. The effects typically last up to four months. While the treatment is not without detractors, due to its unproven but possible toxicity, many stylists maintain that for those who grapple with fierce frizz, there is no better remedy.