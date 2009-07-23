7 Beat-the-Heat Beauty Products
To De-Puff Eyes
- Smooth on Lumene Time Freeze Instant Cooling Eye Stick: Its high water content helps diminish puffiness, and it contains plant sterols to reduce the appearance of dark circles, too.
- To buy: $22, cvs.com.
To Hydrate Your Skin
- On a sweltering day, spray your face with Kinerase Hydrating Antioxidant Mist, rich with both hyaluronic acid and vitamins, to moisturize skin and help protect it from damaging free radicals in the environment.
- To buy: $35, dermstore.com.
To Guarantee Makeup Won’t Melt Off
Lorac Sheer Wash Lip & Cheek Tint delivers beautiful color that seeps right into skin and stays there, regardless of the weather. The trick to this light stain? Dot the roller-ball applicator over your cheeks or mouth, and blend in color quickly with your fingers before it sets.
To buy: $20, dermstore.com.
To Clean Skin in a Snap
Refreshing, 100 percent natural Physicians Formula Organic Wear Facial Makeup Remover Towelettes wipe off makeup and dirt, but also pamper skin with soothing aloe and lavender, nourishing orange water, and protective olive extracts.
To buy: $10, at drugstores.
To Prevent Shine
- Dust your face with Peter Thomas Roth Oily Problem Skin Instant Mineral SPF 30, a translucent powder that not only gives skin a matte finish but also guards it from the sun with titanium dioxide.
- To buy: $30, sephora.com.
To Keep Your Feet Happy
All About Feet Peppermint Revitalizing Foot Spray instantly calms hot-and-bothered soles with cooling menthol, spearmint, and peppermint. Packed with restorative tea tree oil and chamomile extracts, the formula is free of parabens, pthalates, and synthetic dyes.
To buy: $24 for two, amazon.com.
To Give Yourself a Lift
- Back by popular demand this month, Origins Gloomaway Grapefruit Body Mist is a featherweight formula that scents skin with a fresh, bracing combination of grapefruit, mint, and sweet orange essential oils.
- To buy: $28, origins.com.
