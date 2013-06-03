How to Look Like You Were on the Beach
Dial Coconut Water Body Wash Clear Blue
What’s more tropical than a coconut scent? When in the shower, lather up with this moisturizing ocean-blue wash. Plus point: Its heavenly fragrance lingers long after you dry off.
To buy: $4, target.com.
Featured June 2013
Michael Kors Leg Shine
Warm weather brings shorter hems and, well, shorts. Give bare legs a bit of shimmer with a lightly tinted and fragranced stick. Moisturizes, too, for smooth legs.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
Vita Liberata Tinted Self Tan Mousse for Body
Yes, you want a summer glow but, no, you can’t bake in the sun. That’s why this self-tanner may be your new best friend: It’s a light mousse that smells great and looks completely natural. Available in two colors.
To buy: $37.50, sephora.com.
Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray
Feel like tousled waves are just a movie-star look? Guess again. Bumble & Bumble’s classic spray will give you those bouncy locks.
To buy: $25, sephora.com.
Too Faced Beach Bunny Custom-Blend Bronzer
A range of colors in one compact ensures that you’ll get the tone that is right for you: Just brush on, blend, and glow.
To buy: $30, toofaced.com.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector
Give your skin sheer, pearlized coverage plus sun protection. Tip: Use as a highlighter on the cheekbones and bridge of nose, or apply all over for a dewy look. Available in four colors.
To buy: $41, beccacosmetics.com.
Bite Beauty Honey Lip Lacquer
Keep lips shiny and luscious-looking all day with color that’s as long-lasting as it is moisture-rich. Great for hot, sunny days.
To buy: $24, sephora.com.
Ck One Summer
A zesty, fresh blend of citrus, watermelon, cucumber, musk, and more: As its name says, this fragrance is made for summer.
To buy: $50, calvinklein.com.
Banana Boat Natural Reflect Sunscreen SPF 50
No summer roundup is complete without sunscreen. With its naturally sourced ingredients, this one is highly effective while still gentle enough to use on children or sensitive adult skin.
To buy: $12, soap.com.
Cover Girl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss In Reliable Red
Now that you’ve busted out your sandals, do something bright and fun on your toes. This poppy-fuchsia shade works on just about every skin tone.
To buy: $5, pgestore.com.
