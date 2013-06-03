How to Look Like You Were on the Beach

Look, smell, and feel like you’ve just stepped off the beach—even if you haven’t.
Dial Coconut Water Body Wash Clear Blue

target.com

What’s more tropical than a coconut scent? When in the shower, lather up with this moisturizing ocean-blue wash. Plus point: Its heavenly fragrance lingers long after you dry off.

To buy: $4, target.com.

Featured June 2013

Michael Kors Leg Shine

sephora.com

Warm weather brings shorter hems and, well, shorts. Give bare legs a bit of shimmer with a lightly tinted and fragranced stick. Moisturizes, too, for smooth legs.

To buy: $10, sephora.com.

Vita Liberata Tinted Self Tan Mousse for Body

sephora.com

Yes, you want a summer glow but, no, you can’t bake in the sun. That’s why this self-tanner may be your new best friend: It’s a light mousse that smells great and looks completely natural. Available in two colors.

To buy: $37.50, sephora.com.

Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray

sephora.com

Feel like tousled waves are just a movie-star look? Guess again. Bumble & Bumble’s classic spray will give you those bouncy locks.

To buy: $25, sephora.com.

Too Faced Beach Bunny Custom-Blend Bronzer

toofaced.com

A range of colors in one compact ensures that you’ll get the tone that is right for you: Just brush on, blend, and glow.

To buy: $30, toofaced.com.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector

beccacosmetics.com

Give your skin sheer, pearlized coverage plus sun protection. Tip: Use as a highlighter on the cheekbones and bridge of nose, or apply all over for a dewy look. Available in four colors.

To buy: $41, beccacosmetics.com.

Bite Beauty Honey Lip Lacquer

sephora.com

Keep lips shiny and luscious-looking all day with color that’s as long-lasting as it is moisture-rich. Great for hot, sunny days.

To buy: $24, sephora.com.

Ck One Summer

calvinklein.com

A zesty, fresh blend of citrus, watermelon, cucumber, musk, and more: As its name says, this fragrance is made for summer.

To buy: $50, calvinklein.com.

Banana Boat Natural Reflect Sunscreen SPF 50

soap.com

No summer roundup is complete without sunscreen. With its naturally sourced ingredients, this one is highly effective while still gentle enough to use on children or sensitive adult skin.

To buy: $12, soap.com.

Cover Girl Outlast Brilliant Nail Gloss In Reliable Red

pgestore.com

Now that you’ve busted out your sandals, do something bright and fun on your toes. This poppy-fuchsia shade works on just about every skin tone.

To buy: $5, pgestore.com.

