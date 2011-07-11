6 Beach Bag Beauty Essentials
Oscar de la Renta Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30 Cream
Though luxurious, this sunscreen made of orange blossom and apricot nectar is lightweight enough to absorb quickly, and it leaves behind only a fresh scent instead of greasy white streaks.
To buy: $42, oscardelarenta.com.
Featured July 2012
Rene Furterer Sun Care Protective Summer Fluid KPF 90
You protect your skin. Don’t forget to protect your hair, too. Right before heading out into the sun, spray on this nonoily but super-hydrating mist with UV filters that block 90 percent of UV rays—which can dry out and damage hair.
To buy: $23, lovelyskin.com.
Anastasia Lash Genius Waterproof Topcoat
Seal your mascara to make it smudge- and run-proof with a clear topcoat that protects from splashes and adds a bit of shine, too.
To buy: $21, sephora.com.
Benefit Coralista Ultra Plush Lip Gloss
Slick this silky smooth lip lacquer onto your lips for a pop of color without the somewhat incongruous wearing-lipstick-on-the-beach factor.
To buy: $16, benefitcosmetics.com.
Twistband Solid Lauren Headband Set
To pull back your hair, try something fun and bright, like these neon wraparound headbands. They won’t stretch out of shape, leave marks in your hair, or get ruined in the water.
To buy: $10 for a set of three, twistband.com.
Sephora Sunkissed Glow Essentials
Okay, this is really more post-beach than beach bag. This duo has everything you’ll need to get a natural-looking glow—sans the rays—from head to toe. Spray on the Body Mist for a streak-free “tan”; a dusting of bronzer gives you beachy color.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but for similar products go to sephora.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month