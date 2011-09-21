6 Smart Autumn Beauty Picks

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
Our beauty needs change with the season, as color palettes shift from light and fresh to bold and dark—and sun-kissed skin loses its glow. Here, six products that will help you ease into fall.
Lumene Time Freeze Anti-Age CC Cream

Leave the spectacular color changing to the fall foliage: Lumene’s hydrating CC cream—CC for “color-correcting”—will double as foundation as it evens your transitioning skin tone.

To buy: $15, ulta.com.

Featured September 2013

Cargo_HD Picture Perfect Translucent Powder

Need more coverage? Brush on this translucent powder and see your fine lines, pores, and dark spots seemingly vanish.

To buy: $32, cargocosmetics.com.

Bite Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream in Bordeaux

Bite Beauty’s lip cream delivers a rich hue with a matte finish—so hot this season.

To buy: $28, sephora.com.

Nars Eye Paint in Transvaal

This multipurpose eye pigment is as dark and moody as a rainy fall night. Use it as an eyeliner or an eye shadow: It has hour after hour of staying power and can take you day to night.

To buy: $25, narscosmetics.com.

Algenist Advanced Anti-Aging Repairing Oil

If you find that your skin feels drier as the indoor heat starts cranking back up, try this repairing oil. Suitable for all skin types, the nongreasy formula uses natural oils and extracts to hydrate, restore elasticity, and minimize fine lines.

To buy: $79, sephora.com.

Essie Nail Polish in Chinchilly

A color that is neither too dark nor too light, Essie’s Chinchilly—chic and compatible with almost everything—is perfect for a season that’s neither too hot nor too cold.

To buy: $8, essie.com.

