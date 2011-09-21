6 Smart Autumn Beauty Picks
Lumene Time Freeze Anti-Age CC Cream
Leave the spectacular color changing to the fall foliage: Lumene’s hydrating CC cream—CC for “color-correcting”—will double as foundation as it evens your transitioning skin tone.
To buy: $15, ulta.com.
Featured September 2013
Cargo_HD Picture Perfect Translucent Powder
Need more coverage? Brush on this translucent powder and see your fine lines, pores, and dark spots seemingly vanish.
To buy: $32, cargocosmetics.com.
Bite Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream in Bordeaux
Bite Beauty’s lip cream delivers a rich hue with a matte finish—so hot this season.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
Nars Eye Paint in Transvaal
This multipurpose eye pigment is as dark and moody as a rainy fall night. Use it as an eyeliner or an eye shadow: It has hour after hour of staying power and can take you day to night.
To buy: $25, narscosmetics.com.
Algenist Advanced Anti-Aging Repairing Oil
If you find that your skin feels drier as the indoor heat starts cranking back up, try this repairing oil. Suitable for all skin types, the nongreasy formula uses natural oils and extracts to hydrate, restore elasticity, and minimize fine lines.
To buy: $79, sephora.com.
Essie Nail Polish in Chinchilly
A color that is neither too dark nor too light, Essie’s Chinchilly—chic and compatible with almost everything—is perfect for a season that’s neither too hot nor too cold.
To buy: $8, essie.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail