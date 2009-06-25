9 Classic American Beauty Products

The company’s gentle soap, toner, and moisturizing regime gave many American women their first well-rounded skin-care routine. The products can be mixed and matched to suit any skin type, from the driest to the most oily. And today, there’s even an online version of the brand’s skin decoder (originally a slider device at counters) that helps you figure out which formulas are right for you.



To buy: from $49 for a kit, clinique.com.