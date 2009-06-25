9 Classic American Beauty Products
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
The iconic pink-and-green tube is a staple among makeup artists and real women, thanks to the full, thick lash look it delivers. A testament to its popularity: One Great Lash is sold every 1.6 seconds in the United States.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
Clinique 3-Step Skin Care System
The company’s gentle soap, toner, and moisturizing regime gave many American women their first well-rounded skin-care routine. The products can be mixed and matched to suit any skin type, from the driest to the most oily. And today, there’s even an online version of the brand’s skin decoder (originally a slider device at counters) that helps you figure out which formulas are right for you.
To buy: from $49 for a kit, clinique.com.
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Body Lotion
With its sweetly nutty scent, this lotion, originally introduced in the 1970s, continues to be the top-selling cocoa-butter moisturizer worldwide. And no wonder: It offers intense hydration and keeps skin feeling soft and supple.
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Eau de Toilette
Ralph Lauren’s clothing has always embodied classic American style―and the same goes for his signature scent. Lauren, which has topped women’s bureaus since its launch in 1978, is a pretty floral mix of wild marigold, jasmine, and roses mixed with crisp green notes and soft woods.
To buy: $79.95 for 4 oz., amazon.com.
Herbal Essences Shampoo
From the original hippie-inspired green bottle to the racy 90s TV commercials, women across the country have been lathering up with this shampoo for decades. Today, it’s available in 14 formulas, each with a uniquely wonderful scent.
To buy: $3, at drugstores.
Dove Beauty Bar
With “one quarter moisturizing cream” in the formula, the bar actually conditions skin while it cleanses, unlike many soaps which strip. And it’s so gentle you can even use it on your face. The original white and pink versions are still staples; their newer sisters made for exfoliation and extra hydration have become classics, too.
To buy: $3 for two, at drugstores.
Olay Beauty Fluid
The time-honored pink lotion probably kept your mom’s skin soft and smooth and didn’t leave a trace of greasiness (in fact, it’s non-comedogenic). Today, new generations are discovering the budget-friendly fluid in its three updated formulas―the original for normal skin, oil-free for acne-prone skin, and fragrance-free for sensitive skin.
To buy: $9, at drugstores.
Noxzema Deep Cleansing Cream
No doubt you remember the tingly feeling and zingy scent of this creamy wash (its key ingredients: eucalyptus, menthol, and camphor). It deeply cleanses skin without leaving it tight or flaky. Nowadays, there’s even a version with added moisturizers for those with dry complexions.
To buy: $4, at drugstores.
ChapStick
Suzy Chapstick knew her stuff: This twist-up balm was the saving lip salve for not only Olympic skiers but scores of American teenagers in the 1970s. And it’s still winning medals, thanks to a line expanded to include offerings with SPF, all-natural ingredients, deep moisture, and funky flavors. Even better, it remains slim enough to slip into a pocket or purse.
To buy: $2, at drugstores.
