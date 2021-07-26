If You're Not a Morning Person, This Awakening Face and Body Scrub Can Help
As much as we'd all like to be 'morning people,' that's simply not the case. For many, waking up in the morning and being productive right away is actually really hard to do. In fact, sometimes it just feels impossible. Rather than being hard on yourself for not nailing down a solid morning routine yet, try a simple solution to help you feel somewhat energized once you open your eyes in the a.m.—a scrub. Amazon shoppers are big fans of the Make Me a Morning Person scrub by Mojo Spa, and this handmade face and body scrub really lives up to its name, as it's formulated to help make mornings a lot less of a drag.
For those of you who are fans of essential oils, this scrub is definitely for you. It has a refreshing aroma thanks to peppermint, rosemary, and lavender oils that are infused in the formula. Other ingredients like soybean oil help keep your skin hydrated, while sugar provides the gentle exfoliation that gives your skin a boost in the morning. The scrub is also designed to work well with all skin types, including dry, combination, oily, mature, and acne-prone skin. After cleansing, all you have to do is take a small amount of product and massage it into your skin until the product fully dissolves. Once you've rubbed it in, rinse thoroughly and gently pat dry your skin to maintain that glow you'll get from the scrub.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Trying out the Make Me a Morning Person scrub is also a great way to support a small beauty business. Each product is handmade in small batches by the Mojo Spa team, who makes over 100 natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free beauty products.
Customers are happy with the results they're seeing after using the handcrafted scrub. "I frequently take bubble baths to relieve stress[and] I also have a hard time waking up in the morning. This scrub made my face feel as smooth as a baby's bottom, and the scent was so refreshing, I felt ready to face the day," said one customer.
"With quarantine, it has been hard to get up in the morning, so when I saw the name of this I knew I wanted to try it. It does make me feel more awake and ready to face my day! I want all the things in this scent. It makes my face feel soft and not stripped, and I have sensitive skin, but have not broken out at all," shared another reviewer.
You can get this invigorating face and body scrub, from Amazon's Handmade shop right now for $19.