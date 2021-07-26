If You're Not a Morning Person, This Awakening Face and Body Scrub Can Help

For those of you who are fans of essential oils, this scrub is definitely for you. It has a refreshing aroma thanks to peppermint, rosemary, and lavender oils that are infused in the formula. Other ingredients like soybean oil help keep your skin hydrated, while sugar provides the gentle exfoliation that gives your skin a boost in the morning. The scrub is also designed to work well with all skin types, including dry, combination, oily, mature, and acne-prone skin. After cleansing, all you have to do is take a small amount of product and massage it into your skin until the product fully dissolves. Once you've rubbed it in, rinse thoroughly and gently pat dry your skin to maintain that glow you'll get from the scrub.