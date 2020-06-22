Amazon Is Having an Unprecedented Sale on Clothes and Accessories—Here’s What to Buy
You can save up to 50 percent on popular brands.
With many brick-and-mortar retail stores closed and not much to do at home while social distancing, the past few months have been the perfect time to catch up on a bit of online shopping. And to top it off, small brands and large department stores alike have been running sale after sale, making it all too easy to add a few items to your virtual cart. If you thought the digital discounts were slowing down, think again. Amazon just kicked off a huge sale on clothes and accessories, and the deals are simply too good not to shop.
The Big Style Sale features daily deals and ongoing promotions. For instance, you can save up to 40 percent on Levi’s denim and enjoy up to 30 percent off Adidas workout gear today only. Other discounts will last longer than 24 hours, like savings of up to 40 percent off activewear from Amazon’s in-house brands, including Amazon Essentials and Core 10. You can also score deals on apparel and shoes from popular brands like J. Crew, Nautica, Fossil, and Ray-Ban (just to name a few) while the sale lasts.
If you’re in the mood to revamp your summer wardrobe with stylish dresses, sandals, swimsuits, you’ll definitely want to scroll through Amazon’s sale offerings. There are over 2,000 deals to browse, but we already searched for a handful of the very best discounts. Ahead, shop our edit of the best deals on clothes and accessories from Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
Glamorous Pink Ditsy Organza Midi Dress
Stay cool and cute in the summer heat with this flowy floral midi dress. It has playful ruffled sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and subtle slits in the front of the skirt for added movement.
To buy: From $52 (was $99); amazon.com.
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Now’s a great time to invest in a pair of timeless Ray-Ban sunglasses. This rounded style features a classic brown tortoiseshell design and offers 100 percent UV protection.
To buy: $134 (was $167); amazon.com.
Aurique Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
While many of Amazon’s in-house brands are discounted, you can stock up on high-quality leggings at an affordable price, like this pair with a modern color-block pattern. They’re 40 percent off right now.
To buy: $15 (was $24); amazon.com.
Nautica Wrap One Piece
This asymmetrical striped swimsuit is bursting with color and has an eye-catching wrap design. You’ll feel confident and comfortable whether you’re lounging in the backyard or headed to the beach.
To buy: From $45 (was $108); amazon.com.
J. Crew Mercantile 10” Cutoff Denim Boy Short
No summer would be complete without a pair of cutoff shorts. This pair from J. Crew has a waist that hits right above the hips and frayed ends for a casual and effortless look.
To buy: from $25 (was $40); amazon.com.
Skechers On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
These sporty sandals are ready for just about anything. They’re made of lightweight cushioning that will support every step you take and have adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit.
To buy: From $31 (was $50); amazon.com.
Fossil Wiley Tote Handbag
Fossil is known for its classic accessories, and this versatile handbag is no exception. It has an adjustable crossbody strap and a hidden magnetic snap closure for easy access to your belongings.
To buy: $113 (was $188); amazon.com.
Lark & Ro Short Sleeve V-Neck Gathered Fit and Flare
This fit-and-flare dress is from one of Amazon’s in-house brands, Lark & Ro. With short sleeves, a modest hemline, and a subtle V-neckline, the machine-washable dress will quickly become one of your go-to pieces.
To buy: $19 (was $29); amazon.com.