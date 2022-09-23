These Soft and Flattering 'Airbrush' Leggings Create the Illusion of an Hourglass Shape

Leggings are undoubtedly one of our favorite wardrobe staples. They pair well with nearly anything, are always comfortable, and are versatile enough to wear in dozens of different scenarios. While all this is true of the best leggings, it can be hard to find that one pair that ticks all of these boxes and then some. But hundreds of shoppers believe they discovered the elusive perfect leggings—and they were hiding in plain sight at one of the most popular brands.

The Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings are made with what the brand calls its sculpting performance Airbrush material, which is incredibly soft, comfortable, and sculpting thanks to its compressive four-way stretch that holds you in without pinching or squeezing. As someone who owns several pairs of Alo leggings in this fabric, I can attest to this wholeheartedly. But these particular leggings are special because of the bootcut style that creates a slight flare at the ankle, pulling away from the leg unlike typical leggings and giving the illusion of an ultra-flattering hourglass shape.

Amazon.com

To buy: $98; aloyoga.com.

Alo says the high-rise leggings (which come in four neutral colors) are "designed and uniquely fit to flatter every size," and that's exactly what the vast majority of reviewers say, too. The number one adjective used to describe the fit and cut of the pants was "flattering." One shopper wrote that the leggings are "the most flattering pants" they own and added that they love them so much, they're going to order another color. "Just buy them," the reviewer wrote, "they're everything you've been looking for." Another person added that these are the only leggings they'd "recommend to literally anyone," and that their only concern was that the color might fade since they're "wearing them so much."

As an added bonus, the leggings are commando-appropriate, if that's your style, thanks to a seamless front panel. Plus, the material is sweat-wicking and odor-resistant so they can be worn from the gym to brunch with ease and confidence.

Find out what all the fuss is about and add a sculpting pair of these "super flattering" Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings to your wardrobe today.