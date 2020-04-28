This Cult-Favorite Comfy Footwear Brand Just Launched Its First Running Shoe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everyone from Hollywood A-listers to royals seems to wear Allbirds, the cult-favorite footwear brand known for its comfortable and sustainable shoes. If you thought it couldn’t get any better than the brand’s stylish flats or cozy high-tops, think again. Allbirds just launched its first-ever running shoe. Machine-washable, environmentally friendly, and seriously sleek, the Tree Dashers have it all.

They feature knit uppers made of renewable materials sourced from eucalyptus trees for a lightweight, breathable fit that’s flexible yet durable. For stability and support, their midsole is made of the brand’s special “SweetFoam” material, which is actually the world’s first carbon negative EVA (a type of rubbery plastic commonly used in footwear). That means that instead of creating carbon dioxide in order to produce the material, the process actually removes carbon dioxide from the air. Plus, the end product is super comfortable. It’s a win-win.

Despite being made of natural materials, the shoes are designed for performance, and have been tested by amateur and professional athletes to make sure they’re up for the challenge. You can wear them on a casual evening stroll or a tough run knowing your feet will be supported and comfy.

Like all of Allbirds’ shoes, the Tree Dashers are safe to clean in the washing machine. All you have to do is remove the insoles and laces before putting them into a protective delicates bag and tossing them in the wash on a gentle cycle. Let them air dry and they’ll be good as new.

Right now, the stylish running shoes are currently available in four different colorways, but we have a feeling they’ll sell out quickly. So head to Allbirds to scoop up your favorite color today.

Image zoom allbirds.com

To buy: $125; allbirds.com.