The Best Natural Beauty Products

By Jenny Jin
Updated April 21, 2015
The latest natural beauty products work well, look good, and feel great. Here, six standouts that are every bit as effective—and appealing—as their conventional counterparts.
Indie Lee Unscented Body Lotion

Keep every inch of your skin scale-free and supple with this rich shea butter and jojoba oil-enriched lotion. Whether you have fragrance allergies or prefer subtler options, this unscented formula is easy on skin (and your nose).

To buy: $22, dermstore.com.

Featured April 2015

Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint

Wary of cream blushes? This super creamy formula delivers just the right amount of flush to cheeks without any telltale streaks—or pore-clogging chemicals. Bonus: Dab a little on lips for a pretty wash of color. Available in six shades.

To buy: $35, nordstrom.com.

Kjaer Weis Mascara

The lacquer-like formula leaves lashes darker, longer, and defined. What it doesn’t do: clump, flake, or settle under eyes.

To buy: $38, net-a-porter.com.

One Love Organics Brand New Day Microderma Scrub + Masque

This double-duty cleanser has pineapple enzymes and kaolin clay to gently lift impurities without drying skin. Need a deeper clean? Mix with Greek yogurt and leave on for ten minutes before rinsing. Feeling dry? Combine with raw honey instead.

To buy: $39, shop.oneloveorganics.com.

Ilia Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

This lightweight base is packed with soothing botanicals like aloe vera and rosemary that soften skin while imparting that elusive “lit-from-within” glow. Available in six shades.

To buy: $42, net-a-porter.com.

MUN No. 1 Aknari Brightening Youth Serum

Made from a potent (and nourishing) blend of organic oils like prickly pear and rose, this fast-absorbing formula is worth its weight in its ability to moisturize, soothe, and brighten lackluster complexions. Massage a few drops onto clean skin for an instant smoothing effect.

To buy: $95, munskin.com.

By Jenny Jin