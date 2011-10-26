The Best Natural Beauty Products
Indie Lee Unscented Body Lotion
Keep every inch of your skin scale-free and supple with this rich shea butter and jojoba oil-enriched lotion. Whether you have fragrance allergies or prefer subtler options, this unscented formula is easy on skin (and your nose).
To buy: $22, dermstore.com.
Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint
Wary of cream blushes? This super creamy formula delivers just the right amount of flush to cheeks without any telltale streaks—or pore-clogging chemicals. Bonus: Dab a little on lips for a pretty wash of color. Available in six shades.
To buy: $35, nordstrom.com.
Kjaer Weis Mascara
The lacquer-like formula leaves lashes darker, longer, and defined. What it doesn’t do: clump, flake, or settle under eyes.
To buy: $38, net-a-porter.com.
One Love Organics Brand New Day Microderma Scrub + Masque
This double-duty cleanser has pineapple enzymes and kaolin clay to gently lift impurities without drying skin. Need a deeper clean? Mix with Greek yogurt and leave on for ten minutes before rinsing. Feeling dry? Combine with raw honey instead.
To buy: $39, shop.oneloveorganics.com.
Ilia Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
This lightweight base is packed with soothing botanicals like aloe vera and rosemary that soften skin while imparting that elusive “lit-from-within” glow. Available in six shades.
To buy: $42, net-a-porter.com.
MUN No. 1 Aknari Brightening Youth Serum
Made from a potent (and nourishing) blend of organic oils like prickly pear and rose, this fast-absorbing formula is worth its weight in its ability to moisturize, soothe, and brighten lackluster complexions. Massage a few drops onto clean skin for an instant smoothing effect.
To buy: $95, munskin.com.
