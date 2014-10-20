6 Budget-Friendly Leather Buys for Fall

By Allison Chesky
Updated October 20, 2014
wallisfashion.com
Embrace the coolest of-the-moment material, while keeping your budget in check.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

H&M Imitation Leather Pants in Dark Purple

hm.com

Test the waters on trendy leather pants with this budget-friendly faux pair. Muted burgundy pairs nicely with neutrals and, since it is softer than black, it always looks sophisticated.

To buy: $35, hm.com.

Featured October 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Zara Faux Suede Skirt

zara.com

Faux suede-and-leather patchwork gives this classic olive A-line skirt bohemian charm. Pair it with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots in a rich autumn tone for a quintessential fall outfit.

To buy: $60, zara.com.

3 of 6

Club Monaco Kimmy Fringe Gloves

clubmonaco.com

Punctuate an everyday coat with these fun, fringed leather gloves. Besides adding flair to basics, they’re dressy enough to complement an evening clutch and cocktail dress, too.

To buy: $98.50, clubmonaco.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

The Limited Faux-Leather Dress

thelimited.com

Surprisingly easy to wear, this faux-leather dress boasts a forgiving silhouette and a flattering full skirt. Plus, it looks polished even with minimal accessories.

To buy: $118, thelimited.com.

5 of 6

BCBGMaxAzria Vegan Leather Beata Short Sleeve Oversized Top

piperlime.com

A sweet blush tone takes the edge off of this boxy faux-leather tee. To bring out the softer side, pair it with a flowy skirt in a pretty jewel tone, or with a blazer and skinnies for a fresh party look.

To buy: $148, piperlime.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

6 of 6

Berry Leather Asymmetric Pumps

wallisfashion.com

These glamorous cut-away booties impart sass to slim dress pants and dresses alike. Come colder weather, they layer beautifully with tights, too.

To buy: $150, wallisfashion.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky