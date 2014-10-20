6 Budget-Friendly Leather Buys for Fall
H&M Imitation Leather Pants in Dark Purple
Test the waters on trendy leather pants with this budget-friendly faux pair. Muted burgundy pairs nicely with neutrals and, since it is softer than black, it always looks sophisticated.
To buy: $35, hm.com.
Featured October 2014
Zara Faux Suede Skirt
Faux suede-and-leather patchwork gives this classic olive A-line skirt bohemian charm. Pair it with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots in a rich autumn tone for a quintessential fall outfit.
To buy: $60, zara.com.
Club Monaco Kimmy Fringe Gloves
Punctuate an everyday coat with these fun, fringed leather gloves. Besides adding flair to basics, they’re dressy enough to complement an evening clutch and cocktail dress, too.
To buy: $98.50, clubmonaco.com.
The Limited Faux-Leather Dress
Surprisingly easy to wear, this faux-leather dress boasts a forgiving silhouette and a flattering full skirt. Plus, it looks polished even with minimal accessories.
To buy: $118, thelimited.com.
BCBGMaxAzria Vegan Leather Beata Short Sleeve Oversized Top
A sweet blush tone takes the edge off of this boxy faux-leather tee. To bring out the softer side, pair it with a flowy skirt in a pretty jewel tone, or with a blazer and skinnies for a fresh party look.
To buy: $148, piperlime.com.
Berry Leather Asymmetric Pumps
These glamorous cut-away booties impart sass to slim dress pants and dresses alike. Come colder weather, they layer beautifully with tights, too.
To buy: $150, wallisfashion.com.