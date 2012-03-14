10 Finds for $40 or Less
Target Rhinestone Necklace
Light and sparkly aqua stones give even a black sweater a springy feel.
To buy: $30, target.com for store locations.
Orla Kiely for Uniqlo Cotton Dress
Orla Kiely, the maven of perky prints, gets graphic with this easy-on-the-wallet shift.
To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.
Benefit Cosmetics B. Right! Radiant Skincare Six-Piece Travel Set
A kit with everything from face wash to eye cream means no more settling for mismatched utilitarian minis.
To buy: $24, ulta.com.
Old Navy Rubber Boots
All it takes is a smart tie to make this otherwise ordinary pair reign supreme.
To buy: $35, oldnavy.com.
Route 66 Raffia Flats
Not ready for open-toes yet? These striped woven slip-ons will help fill the gap between seasons.
To buy: $17, kmart.com (available mid-April).
Candy Store Cosmetic Pouch
Even gooey lip-gloss explosions can’t unhinge this washable silicone makeup bag.
To buy: $20, ulta.com.
Tweezerman Perfect Power Nail Clipper
A cut above other trimmers: The cute slide-off case can be used to catch clippings.
To buy: $10, tweezerman.com.
Canvas Home Glass Mugs
Whether you like a hot latte or an iced mocha, these double-walled mugs keep the temperature just right.
To buy: $20 each, canvashomestore.com.
Roost Brass Trees with Glass Covers
Sculptural interpretations of trees for the modernist. Sizes: 5 and 10 inches high.
To buy: $28 and $35, Makari Japanese Antiques, 212-995-5888.
Pierce Cocktail Picks by Imm Living
Add some dive-bar fun to your next batch of martinis.
To buy: In ceramic and stainless steel, $20 for four, burkedecor.com.