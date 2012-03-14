10 Finds for $40 or Less

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
From colorful footwear to quirky cocktail picks, beautiful bargains for you and your home.
Target Rhinestone Necklace

Light and sparkly aqua stones give even a black sweater a springy feel.

To buy: $30, target.com for store locations.

Orla Kiely for Uniqlo Cotton Dress

Orla Kiely, the maven of perky prints, gets graphic with this easy-on-the-wallet shift.

To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.

Benefit Cosmetics B. Right! Radiant Skincare Six-Piece Travel Set

A kit with everything from face wash to eye cream means no more settling for mismatched utilitarian minis.

To buy: $24, ulta.com.

Old Navy Rubber Boots

All it takes is a smart tie to make this otherwise ordinary pair reign supreme.

To buy: $35, oldnavy.com.

Route 66 Raffia Flats

Not ready for open-toes yet? These striped woven slip-ons will help fill the gap between seasons.

To buy: $17, kmart.com (available mid-April).

Candy Store Cosmetic Pouch

Even gooey lip-gloss explosions can’t unhinge this washable silicone makeup bag.

To buy: $20, ulta.com.

Tweezerman Perfect Power Nail Clipper

A cut above other trimmers: The cute slide-off case can be used to catch clippings.

To buy: $10, tweezerman.com.

Canvas Home Glass Mugs

Whether you like a hot latte or an iced mocha, these double-walled mugs keep the temperature just right.

To buy: $20 each, canvashomestore.com.

Roost Brass Trees with Glass Covers

Sculptural interpretations of trees for the modernist. Sizes: 5 and 10 inches high.

To buy: $28 and $35, Makari Japanese Antiques, 212-995-5888.

Pierce Cocktail Picks by Imm Living

Add some dive-bar fun to your next batch of martinis.

To buy: In ceramic and stainless steel, $20 for four, burkedecor.com.

